The Scottish Government not pausing homelessness laws is “playing right into Reform’s hands”, a Labour MP has said.

Joani Reid said the SNP’s “political posturing” and “virtue signalling” was giving Reform “the ammunition they need to exploit public frustration".

Existing homelessness laws in Scotland have no ‘priority need’ test - unlike south of the Border.

Joani Reid is the Labour MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven | UK Parliament

This has been given as a reason behind hundreds of refugees from major UK cities applying for homeless assistance in Scotland. It comes as hundreds of refugees in London have declared themselves homeless in Glasgow.

The city has received more than 1,000 applications this year from refugees outside the city.

Ms Reid, the East Kilbride and Strathaven MP, said: "The Scottish Government's refusal to put practical solutions before political posturing on refugee housing is playing right into Reform's hands.

“Their refusal to pause the homelessness legislation is failing Scottish families desperate for housing and public services, as well as refugees themselves.

“While SNP ministers grandstand and virtue signal rather than find solutions, thousands of Scots remain on housing waiting lists and struggle to access overstretched NHS services.

“The chaos created by Holyrood's obstruction means resources are wasted on point-scoring instead of supporting communities. This dysfunction gives Reform exactly the ammunition they need to exploit public frustration."

Glasgow City Council figures revealed there had been 168 homelessness applications from refugees in Belfast and 76 from Birmingham over the past year. The number from Greater London was 133, 37 were from Liverpool and 50 were from Greater Manchester.

The Scottish rules cover anyone who is unintentionally homeless. This includes single men. This is different to England, where councils house people in ‘priority need’.

Those who have been given leave to remain in the rest of the UK can also make a homelessness application to a Scottish local authority.

Glasgow Council said it had received 694 of such applications from outside the city in 2023/24. This skyrocketed by more than 50 per cent to 1,050 in 2024/25.

SNP Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken has asked the Scottish Government to pause its laws, which are affecting Glasgow. But she said the request had been turned down.

Glasgow is facing a £66 million unplanned overspend on refugee housing next year. Reform UK has been leading the polls UK-wide for months.

In Scotland, the party has not had the same popularity, but it is still expected to pick up potentially dozens of seats at next year’s Holyrood election.

Reform came a close third in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election in June. There have been protests against the housing of asylum seekers in hotels across Scotland. Falkirk, Perth and Aberdeen have all seen demonstrations.

In Falkirk, anti-racism campaigners yesterday staged a counter-demonstration outside a hotel used to house asylum seekers.

SNP Housing Secretary Màiri McAllan said: “Everyone in Scotland has a right to support when they are experiencing homelessness and temporary accommodation if they need it. Our laws are among the most protective in the world. In a housing emergency, you do not roll back on the rules that offer protection to the people of Scotland.

“I recognise the significant pressure on homelessness services, particularly in Glasgow, and continue to meet with the city council to discuss the situation there.

“Ultimately, the cost-of-living crisis and the UK government’s mismanagement of the asylum system are creating serious pressures for local authorities, especially Glasgow. The UK government must urgently provide more financial assistance to enable local authorities to provide safety and sanctuary for people seeking asylum and ensure their appropriate integration into communities. I have written to the new Secretary of State for the Home Office to make clear that this must be a priority.