Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish ministers have been accused of showing they “can’t do the job alone” after requesting an urgent meeting with the UK Government over the Supreme Court ruling on the legal definition of a woman.

Transgender rights counter protestors disrupt a demonstration by Let Women Speak earlier this month in Edinburgh. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

Scottish Labour MP Joani Reid told the SNP to “end” efforts to blame others and take responsibility following Wednesday’s verdict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Government lost its Supreme Court battle against women’s rights campaign group For Women Scotland, when the UK’s highest court ruled the terms “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Ms Reid, the East Kilbride and Strathaven MP, said: "The SNP need to stop the blame game and get on with implementing the law. This ruling from the Supreme Court could not be clearer - single-sex spaces are protected in law.

"On Wednesday, John Swinney said he accepted the Supreme Court’s judgement, but his actions suggest otherwise. Calling for talks with the UK government looks like a classic case of SNP stalling and deflection.

“The Scottish Government had no doubts about acting alone when they were tearing up women’s rights to single-sex medical care, changing rooms, or protection from domestic violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, suddenly, they’re claiming they need guidance from Westminster to comply with a straightforward legal ruling. It’s absurd. The SNP say they want an independent Scotland, yet now won't act without asking for help from London.

"Fundamentally, this is about the fact that women in Scotland are currently being denied their legal right to single-sex spaces because of the SNP’s reckless approach to legislation. That's what they should be fixing - and it needs to happen urgently.

"Right now, the Scottish Government looks directionless and plainly unable to take Scotland forward. It’s time John Swinney stopped making excuses, stepped up, and started doing his job."

Joani Reid, Labour MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven opens Kype Muir Wind Farm Extension

The criticism follows a call from Scottish ministers to meet with their counterparts to discuss the implications of the verdict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Scottish Government spokesperson had said: “The Supreme Court judgment has given clarity between two pieces of legislation passed at Westminster and we have accepted this in full.

“Scottish ministers have now written to the UK government to seek an urgent meeting to discuss the implications of the judgment, and the Social Justice Secretary will give a statement to the Scottish Parliament next week on the judgment, subject to parliamentary approval.

“Ministers will also meet with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) next week. The Scottish Government acted in good faith in our interpretation of both the Gender Recognition Act 2004 and the Equality Act 2010; and our approach was guided by the published guidance of the EHRC.

“The Supreme Court judgment explicitly references that this stance was consistent with EHRC advice and we note that the EHRC are now reviewing their guidance to reflect the ruling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to engage with the EHRC and other stakeholders and are fully committed to protecting everyone’s rights and ensuring that Scotland remains an inclusive country.”

EHRC chairwoman Baroness Kishwer Falkner has said the court ruling means trans women cannot use single-sex female toilets, changing rooms or compete in women’s sports.