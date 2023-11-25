SNP MSP says Scotland deepening ties with China not in 'national interest' amid criticism of minister Angus Robertson's visit
Writing in The Scotsman today, Glasgow South MP Stewart McDonald said his “eyebrow was more than a little raised” by the visit to China this week by external affairs secretary Angus Robertson.
Mr McDonald writes: “While the EU and other allies are talking of ‘de-risking’ businesses which source from China, the Scottish Government seems set on deepening economic ties … but we must engage with China as it is – a serious threat to Scotland’s economic resilience – not as we might have wished it to be ten or 15 years ago.”
Mr McDonald has stressed China’s “catastrophic” human rights record must be raised during the visit.
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he would be “extremely interested to know whether Angus Robertson plans to use any of his time in China to discuss human rights abuses and violations”.
A Scottish Government spokesperson stressed its position on China was “resolute and in keeping with the values of Scotland”.
The spokesperson said: “China is a priority market for Scottish exports and we have strong academic and research links in higher education.”
