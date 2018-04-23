SNP MSP says he ‘truly despises’ being part of the UK

A former SNP depute leadership candidate has provoked a row after claiming he “despised” being part of the UK.

James Dornan, the MSP for Glasgow Cathcart, made the comment in response to a report on the Windrush scandal.

Sharing a Guardian article, which details the UK Government’s controversial decision to create a “hostile environment” for illegal immigrants, Mr Dornan told his more than 14,000 followers on social media: “I truly despise being part of the UK. I feel so sorry for those who are permanently stuck with this bunch of incompetents and bigots. At least we have the opportunity to leave ahead of us, all we need is the confidence in ourselves to take it.”

Pressure on Amber Rudd, the home secretary, intensified yesterday with SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford calling on her to consider her position.

The issue centres around the treatment of Commonwealth citizens who arrived in the UK between the late 1940s and early 1970s and have recently found their migration status under challenge.

Mr Dornan, the deputy convener of the Scottish Parliament’s Subordinate Legislation Committee, withdrew from the race to become his party’s depute leader earlier this month. He said he would instead dedicate more time “to fight the ongoing curse of sectarianism in Scottish society”.

But his intervention in the Windrush debate prompted a mixed response. One Twitter user replied: “If you ever needed proof that nationalism breeds hatred then look at this tweet”.

Mr Dornan refused to back down. He responded: “Where is this hatred you speak of? Unless of course you mean I hate having major decisions made by a govt in another country run by people who think it’s ok to target the most vulnerable in society whilst looking after their own. Yep I sure hate that.”

The Cathcart MSP had previously threatened to quit social media after receiving abuse over his support for the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “For someone who vowed to leave Twitter not so long ago, James Dornan’s certainly embracing the platform.

“Maybe he should spend less time behaving like a spoilt child on social media, and start working for the people he’s meant to be representing.”