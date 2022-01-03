SNP MSP Karen Adam 'receives death threats' over paedophile tweet

She said that she had been told to kill herself and that she would be “put through a wood chipper” after tweeting in the wake of the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell that abusers are not “Mac wearing flashers in the street” but are “our family, friends and colleagues”.

The post was interpreted by some, including Alba Party general secretary Chris McEleny, as an attempt to humanise those who abuse children – something the MSP firmly rejected.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He claimed that Ms Adam, who was elected to represent Banffshire and Buchan Coast at last year’s election, was an “ideological zealot” who had made an “appalling error in judgement”. She said that was a “sick and twisted” distortion of her words.

Karen Adam MSP said she has received death threats.

Sexual assault survivor Ms Adam, last night clarified her comments, pointing out that she meant that predators are often people who are seen in society as “respectable”, however, she said this morning that she had received a barrage of threats overnight.

She said: “Can’t sleep, not eaten. I’m worried for mine and my families safety after I was just told my personal details are now being shared. Death threats, vile abuse, told to kill myself. Told I’d be put through a wood chipper. Grateful for litigation advice."

Ms Adam said yesterday: “I myself am a survivor of child sexual assault. I have also been open about my experience as a mother of my daughter’s abuse at the hands of a family member. To anyone denying or dismissing the fact that these predators are anything but people who walk among us who go under cover as ‘respectable’ only enable these people to go unnoticed.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.