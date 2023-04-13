SNP MP to discuss free-to-air Scotland games with broadcasters

Gavin Newlands will host the roundtable later on Thursday with BBC Scotland and Alba, Sky, STV, Channel 4, Viaplay and the Scottish Football Association (SFA).
The Paisley and Renfrewshire North MP said Scotland’s international football matches should be free to watch in the same way England and Wales games are.
He said: “I am extremely grateful to all the major broadcasters and representatives from Scottish football who have taken the time to come and discuss this very important issue.
“Scotland fans are being priced out of watching their national team whilst England fans can watch their side for free on Channel 4, and Welsh supporters can see their games on S4C free of charge.”
Scotland’s 2-0 victory over Spain was only available to watch on Viaplay.