SNP MP Joanna Cherry criticises party over Patrick Grady sexual harassment row

Joanna Cherry said the party needed to “reflect on the contrast between the treatment of different ‘offenders’”.

It comes after SNP MP Patrick Grady said he was “profoundly sorry” for his behaviour after being found to have breached Westminster’s sexual misconduct policy.

SNP MP Patrick Grady

Investigators examined the behaviour of Mr Grady, who was 36 at the time, towards a then-19-year-old party staff member at a 2016 SNP social event while “under the influence of alcohol”.

The Glasgow North MP “made an unwanted sexual advance to the complainant that included the touching and stroking of the complainant’s neck, hair, and back”, a report into his conduct said.

Last week, the SNP threatened its own MPs with criminal action after a recording was leaked of the party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford backing Mr Grady.

Mr Blackford reportedly said he "would encourage" his fellow MPs to give "as much support as possible" to Mr Grady.

Opposition politicians have called for Mr Blackford to “stand aside” and for Mr Grady to resign.

Ms Cherry, the MP for Edinburgh South West, tweeted: "I wasn’t at the SNP Westminster group meeting last week. I don’t condone the covert recording or leak.

"However, for some time the SNP has had significant problems in how it handles complaints.