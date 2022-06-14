SNP MP Patrick Grady, is facing a two day suspension from the House.

The independent expert panel recommended that the SNP be suspended from the House for two days after the incident at a work social event in 2016.

The Independent Expert Panel (IEP) said his behaviour marked a “significant breach” of Parliament’s sexual misconduct policy in a ruling on Tuesday.

Mr Grady was said to be “under the influence of alcohol” before inappropriately touching the man in the Water Poet pub in London in 2016.

The IEP report said: "At an SNP social event held in a pub on 20 October 2016, the complainant and the respondent were both present. The respondent remained after all other MPs had left.

"Mr Grady, under the influence of alcohol, made a sexual advance to the complainant in the mistaken belief that this advance would be welcomed. The advance included the touching and stroking of the complainant's neck, hair, and back. The respondent states that when it became apparent that his conduct was not welcome, he desisted.

"The second critical factor here is that in seeking to initiate a relationship, the respondent did so by direct physical contact, stroking the complainant’s hair, and his neck, and rubbing his back. We accept there was no intimate touching, but this was nevertheless clearly sexual in intent and manner, and clearly inappropriate."

According to the report that the breach was a “one off” and Mr Grady has undergone training were mitigating factors.

It said: "This factor was exacerbated by the fact that the context was public, and drink had been taken. The respondent accepts these points.

“An unwanted physical touching, with sexual intent, from a senior MP to a junior member of staff, even on a single occasion, is a significant breach of the policy. It must be marked by some period of suspension from the House.

“However, for all the reasons we have set out, in this case it should be short, and will be somewhat shorter than it might have been by reference to the breaches of confidentiality by the complainant.

"We also record our conclusion that the respondent was not merely disturbed and embarrassed by this whole turn of events, and regretful of the consequences for his political career, but genuinely remorseful."

Grady stood aside as chief whip when the allegations were first made, with the case then referred to an expert panel by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

The report also included extracts of an apology from Grady.

He said: "I accept the findings of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in full and without reservation. I accept that my behaviour as described inAllegation 1 amounts to a breach of the Sexual Misconduct Policy for theUK Parliament, and I apologise for this without reservation.

"I deeply regret my behaviour, and am very sorry for the distress and upset it has caused the complainant."