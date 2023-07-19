SNP MP David Linden calls for efforts to get people into work to be devolved to local councils

New select committee report suggests the current DWP model of tackling unemployment is not working

SNP MP David Linden says he would like to see efforts to get more people into work devolved from Whitehall to local councils.

A new report from Westminster’s work and pensions select committee has been published, saying a different approach to getting unemployed people back into work needs to be taken.

The report comes after a year-long inquiry by the committee, which says while the UK Government has had some successes, it has not reversed the “significant” increase in economic inactivity since the start of the pandemic.

David Linden MP. Image: Andrew Milligan/Press Association.

The report suggests widening support and doing more to help people set up their own business.

Mr Linden, who sits on the select committee, told BBC Good Morning Scotland: “The UK Government’s view is that getting people into a job, any job, is the best way to move forward.

“The select committee suggests this is not helpful.

“Rather than getting people into a job, we need to take a more holistic view to getting people into work and getting the economy functioning better.”

He said the current set up means people are often given unsuitable jobs and only stay in them for a short period of time.

The Glasgow East MP says a “person-centred approach” is a more sustainable way to tackle unemployment.

He added: “One of the recommendations from the committee report is devolving the delivery of support for unemployment.

“At the moment it is carried out by the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) at a national level.

“I am sympathetic to the idea in America where it is devolved to the local decision-making process.

“Why not have local authorities involved? They know their local economy a lot better than Whitehall.

“Glasgow City Council knows it has challenges in hospitality, tourism and retail, for example.

“That’s why we need a more devolved method of tackling economic inactivity.”