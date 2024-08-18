SNP ministers urged to reform 'unfair' hospitality tax regime

Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images | Getty Images

Scottish ministers have been urged to reform an "unfair" tax regime that is "penalising" hospitality businesses.

The Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG) said the move would help create jobs, boost investment in struggling high streets and “turbo-charge” economic growth.

It said bars, restaurants and cafes often pay substantially more in business rates than other sectors, reducing the amount of money available to expand and invest.

“If a new tax strategy is to achieve a tax system that works for everyone in Scotland, it must have fairness at its core,” the industry body told MSPs. “That means ensuring businesses and sectors operating in the same space are treated equally by the tax system, which is not currently the case.

“For instance, the hospitality industry currently pays business rates based on the turnover of their business, while retailers pay business rates based on the square footage of their premises. In practice, this often results in businesses of a similar size and in an immediate proximity paying vastly different rates, with hospitality businesses often paying a far larger percent in rates compared to other sectors, even though the sector in most cases employs more people per square footage, than retail.

“This unfairness is further compounded by the fact the existing system takes no account of the profitability of a business when calculating its rates. This means that hospitality businesses are treated unfairly compared to other sectors, a discrepancy the new tax strategy should seek to address.”

Polling by Survation on behalf of the consultancy firm True North shows a majority of Scots (around 60 per cent) support reforming the non-domestic rates system to provide parity across all sectors. Survation interviewed 1,015 Scots aged 16 or over between July 29 and August 2.

The SHG said addressing the “existing unfairness” in the tax system could support the hospitality industry to create more jobs, boost investment in training and skills, and expand its operations.

“Given hospitality is increasingly the mainstay of both urban town centres and rural communities, a tax strategy that supported the sector would also help increase investment in the high street and other underserved areas,” it said in a written submission to Holyrood’s finance committee.

“All of this would help contribute to economic growth, improving the Scottish Government’s overall tax take, and help to create higher-skill jobs and better living standards for Scotland’s people.”

The SHG said the hospitality sector is a vital part of Scotland’s economy, accounting for around 200,000 jobs and contributing £9 billion to the economy.

“Better supporting the hospitality sector - particularly by addressing the unfair non-domestic rates discrepancy that penalises the sector – offers the Scottish Government a direct, swift and straightforward method of increasing labour market participation, boosting productivity and improving economic growth,” it said.

It argued reforming business rates “has the potential to immediately unlock significant investment growth”, adding: “Indeed, reform of this system is within the power of the Scottish Government alone, providing Scottish Government ministers with a direct lever to turbo-charge economic growth.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The valuation of all non-domestic property is a matter for the independent Scottish Assessors who determine all premises' rateable values, including hospitality properties, based on the notional rental value that it could be expected to attract on the open market if it were vacant and to let.