SNP ministers urged to introduce licensing scheme for tobacco and vapes

The Greens called for a similar system to that in place for alcohol sales

SNP ministers have been urged to introduce a licensing scheme for retailers selling tobacco and vapes.

The Scottish Greens said a system similar to that in place for alcohol sales would help put health before profits.

The party’s health spokeswoman Gillian Mackay argued it could “tip the balance”.

The Greens said the tobacco and vaping industries are poorly regulated | PA

Public health minister Jenni Minto said Scotland is already the only country in the UK that requires retailers selling both tobacco and vapes to be registered.

But the Greens said that unlike when acquiring a licence to sell alcohol, there is currently no fee to register and little incentive to follow the rules, particularly when it comes to vapes.

Ms Mackay called for a scheme similar to that for alcohol sales, which would give councils the ability to refuse licences and would have stronger repercussions for those that break rules.

She said at present fines are only fixed penalty notices which have a much smaller limit. There is a mechanism for a ban from selling nicotine-based products, but this only lasts a maximum of 12 months.

Ms Mackay said: “The tobacco and vaping industries are doing a huge amount of damage to the health of people in Scotland and beyond, yet they remain very poorly regulated.

“A robust licensing scheme can tip the balance and ensure that we are taking action to put health before the profits of an industry which all too often targets young people and encourages addictive and harmful behaviours.

“Local authorities should have the power to refuse licences and introduce proper repercussions including the removal of a licence for retailers who flout the rules.

“The forthcoming ban on disposable vapes will be a really important milestone for public health and for our communities. But we also need retailers to play their part by making their licence conditional on providing recycling points and services.

“If the registration fee was set at a rate that would more than cover the costs of administering the scheme it could also raise vital revenues for councils to support the services that we all rely on.”

Ms Minto said: “Scotland is the only country in the UK that requires retailers selling both tobacco and vapes to be registered.

“The Tobacco and Vapes Bill, if passed, will mean that the register will be extended to cover nicotine and herbal smoking products.

“As part of our tobacco and vaping framework, we are improving the register and considering possible further conditions on registration.”

A study by Cancer Research UK previously estimated smoking will cause about 29,400 cancer cases in Scotland over the next five years if current trends continue.

Legislation to make it illegal to sell tobacco to anyone born on or after January 1, 2009, is currently making its way through Westminster and has been backed by the Scottish Government.

This would mean that children turning 15 this year will never legally be able to be sold cigarettes.