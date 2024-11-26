SNP ministers urged to hike taxes on wealthy ahead of Scottish Budget

A new campaign is demanding Scotland’s political leaders take ‘bold action’

Scottish ministers have been urged to hike taxes on the wealthy and overhaul the existing tax system ahead of the Budget next week.

A new campaign is demanding Scotland’s political leaders take “bold action”, warning “tweaking the status quo” is not working.

More than 50 organisations and individuals, including charities, trade unions, economists and academics, have joined together to form the Tax Justice Scotland group. They said Scotland’s finances are now “beyond breaking point”.

First Minister John Swinney and finance secretary Shona Robison | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

In a letter sent to the leaders of Scotland’s main political parties, including First Minister John Swinney, the coalition urged them to “be bold, decisive and willing to step up”, arguing it is “increasingly clear that fairer – and sometimes higher – taxes are essential to support a more dynamic, prosperous and sustainable economy”.

The plea comes ahead of SNP finance secretary Shona Robison unveiling her Budget for 2025/26 in Holyrood on December 4.

The group – which includes bodies such as Christian Aid Scotland, the Poverty Alliance, Energy Action Scotland, Friends of the Earth Scotland, Pregnant then Screwed, Save the Children and the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) – set out a series of “key stepping stones towards a fairer tax system”.

It suggested an “immediate, nationwide property revaluation” be carried out as the “first step toward abolishing the unjust council tax”.

The organisation also called on the Scottish Government to “kick-start a bold plan to tax wealth more fairly, ensuring those with the most contribute their share to Scotland’s future”.

The coalition urged ministers to “be bold on changes to existing taxes, including, but not limited to income tax, to raise additional revenue by asking those with greater financial resources to pay more”.

Meanwhile, it said action was needed to “make polluters pay for the damage they cause” and encourage greener business practices, including through reform of the non-domestic rates system.

Speaking on behalf of Tax Justice Scotland, Lewis Ryder-Jones of Oxfam Scotland – another organisation in the new coalition – said: “​​Scotland’s finances are perpetually teetering on the edge of a perilous precipice. Poverty and inequality are rampant, public services are badly stretched and the climate crisis is escalating.

“Fairer taxes, alongside a fairer economy, and ensuring public money is well spent, can and must do more to secure a fairer, greener future for everyone.”

He added: “Scotland can lead the way in the UK and internationally. It’s time for our leaders to stop dodging the hard, but necessary decisions, and instead start making the case that fairer taxes are good for the economy.

“We need grown-up tax governance that takes Scotland’s future seriously; moving beyond piecemeal, patchwork fixes and instead delivering a tax system that works for everyone, not just the privileged few.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Budget will prioritise our resources in line with the First Minister’s priorities of ending child poverty, growing the economy, investing in public services and supporting the path to net zero.

“It will be published next week alongside a Tax Strategy developed through extensive engagement with organisations across Scottish society, including Oxfam and other members of Tax Justice Scotland.