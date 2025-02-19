SNP ministers reveal plan to buy Scottish harbour too small for Glen Sannox ferry
Discussions that could see the Scottish Government buy privately-owned Ardrossan Harbour are “progressing at pace”, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop has said.
With the harbour owned by Peel Ports, Ms Hyslop revealed officials from Transport Scotland and CMAL – the body that owns the ferries, ports and harbours for ferry services in Scotland – have been instructed to explore the “potential purchase” of the site.
It comes as the Government has pledged to invest more than £530 million in the coming year to “support and enhance ferry services, including for Arran”, Ms Hyslop said. She said money for the potential purchase of the site has been included in the Scottish Government’s Budget for 2025/26.
Glen Sannox, which only entered passenger service last month after years of delays, is too large to safely use the berths in Ardrossan harbour. The port’s upgrading to accommodate the ferry has yet to be agreed despite discussions continuing since 2014.
Travellers used to a 55-minute crossing between Ardrossan in North Ayrshire and Brodick have subsequently been forced to switch to Troon, 16 miles down the Clyde coast in South Ayrshire, from where sailings take one hour 15 minutes.
Ms Hyslop told MSPs talks about purchasing the harbour are taking place in a bid to “ensure we make progress on finding a solution at Ardrossan that can be delivered in a cost-effective way”.
She said while there had been “discussions and negotiations” over improvements to the site, these had so far been unable to “reach an agreeable decision”.
Adding the situation was causing “uncertainty” for the communities of both Ardrossan and Arran, Ms Hyslop said: “It now makes sense to broaden the search for a solution, which now includes the potential purchase by the Scottish Government.”
She said the Government understood the desire of local communities to retain Ardrossan as a mainland port, stressing also that ministers were “committed to ensuring the Arran ferry service is fit for the future”.
Ms Hyslop said: “The owners of Ardrossan Harbour, Peel Ports Group, have highlighted that they continue to invest in the harbour to ensure it remains operational.”
Stating that “discussions around the potential change of ownership are progressing at pace and in good faith”, Ms Hyslop said this should “bring reassurance to everyone with an interest in the Arran ferry service”.
Jim McSporran, port director at Peel Ports Clydeport, said: “Peel Ports Group welcomes the Scottish Government’s statement that it intends to explore the potential purchase of Ardrossan Harbour.
“Since being confirmed by Scottish ministers in 2017 as the preferred route to serve Arran, we have remained fully supportive of its redevelopment, spending several million to maintain the critical service and designing and securing necessary consents required for the harbour’s redevelopment.
“Regardless of the outcome of this process, our willingness to invest in the harbour remains steadfast. We take comfort that the port continues to operate this lifeline route and that it remains the port of choice for the people and businesses of Arran and Ardrossan.”
Comments
