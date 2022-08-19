SNP ministers ditch plans to give people £50k to move to depopulated islands

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government said the proposed “Islands Bond” – which formed part of the SNP’s Holyrood election manifesto last year – would not go ahead following responses to a consultation.

It said respondents were fairly evenly split between those in favour and those opposed to the idea

However, those in favour were largely non-islanders.

A rundown house on the Isle of Lewis. Picture: CC.

Concerns were raised over whether the approach would actually help reverse population decline.

SNP Rural Affairs and Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon said it was “never intended to be a silver bullet”.

Liam McArthur, the Liberal Democrat MSP for Orkney, said the plan “was always an election gimmick”.

He said: “Rather than tackling the root causes of depopulation, it risked opening up divisions within our island communities.

"This ill-conceived idea was not the brainchild of Mairi Gougeon, but thankfully the islands minister has had the good sense to listen to the overwhelming feedback from islanders and drop the proposals.

"I have repeatedly argued that there are far better ways to build the resilience of our island communities, through investing in transport links, broadband and affordable housing.

"Indeed, I have previously proposed using some of the Island Bond funding to support the introduction of a third aircraft on Orkney's internal routes which would benefit a number of different islands.

"Mairi Gougeon deserves credit for ditching the unworkable Island Bond plan and I look forward to working the minister on more realistic proposals that can deliver the objectives of supporting and sustaining our island communities."

Ms Gougeon said: “I would like to thank everyone who responded as part of the consultation process, and especially our island communities for their constructive feedback and suggestions.

"It is directly because of the feedback from islanders that we are changing our approach.

“The Islands Bond was never intended to be a silver bullet to address our island population challenges.

"Rather, it was just one element of our wider work, across all Scottish Government, to support our island communities.

“We will continue to address the issue of depopulation on our islands with our National Islands Plan commitment to develop an action plan to address this issue, with a draft publication in 2023.

“The learnings and suggestions gathered through the Islands Bond consultation will be used to shape a range of practical policy tests to inform this action plan.

“Additionally, we are investing £8.3 million this year to deliver the National Islands Plan and critical infrastructure projects based on local priorities.

“Consultation with communities who are directly impacted by the introduction of new policies or strategies is a crucial part of policy development.

"Taking the decision demonstrates our continued commitment to listen to island communities and ensure policy is delivered in collaboration with them, rather than to them.”

The Scottish Government previously said the Islands Bond would “encourage both population retention and growth in island communities, and stimulate local economies through supporting investment in our islands”.

It would have been backed by a £5 million fund across this parliamentary term, and the value for each individual “award” would have been up to £50,000.