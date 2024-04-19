SNP ministers are under fire for delaying funding for a key gender identity improvement plan by a third despite acknowledging huge issues within the service – essentially delaying the money being brought forward.

Gender identity services have been under the spotlight after the landmark Cass Review into provision in England raised concerns over hormone treatment and quality of care. Criticism has been levelled at Scotland’s only gender clinic for young people – the Sandyford in Glasgow.

The Scottish Government has pledged to improve gender services as part of the SNP’s Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens. In the Bute House Agreement, the two parties agreed that “waiting times for gender identity services need to be improved”.

The Sandyford clinic in Glasgow is Scotland's only facility for trans young people (Picture: John Devlin)

The document added: “We will reform the current model of gender identity services to meet the needs of the community, recognising the challenges the NHS faces.” In response to the commitment, the Scottish Government published its gender identity services: strategic action framework for 2022 to 2024.

As part of the blueprint, published in December 2021, then SNP public health minister Maree Todd promised “we plan to provide £9 million over three years, with £2m in 2022/23, to fund new service models, address waiting times and support those waiting to access services”.

But budget documents show the Scottish Government has only allocated £2m in each of the past three financial years, including this financial year. It means the proposed £9m has been cut by one third to £6m.

The Scottish Government has confirmed to The Scotsman the £9m will now be delivered over five years instead of three years. The aims of the strategy include to “bring gender identity services within national waiting times standards” and “support the establishment of a nationally commissioned young person’s gender identity service”.

Meghan Gallacher, deputy leader of the Scottish Conservatives. (Image: Lisa Ferguson/National World)

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said: “This shortfall in funding shows that the well-being of our young people has simply not been a priority for SNP ministers. Given the serious concerns surrounding the activities at the Sandyford clinic, that should have been absolutely paramount.

“SNP ministers have been shamefully silent following the Cass Review, and now must urgently explain why this budget has not matched what was promised.”

A Scottish Greens spokesperson said: “There isn't a government budget that hasn't suffered in some way because of the utter shambles and devastation inflicted by the Tories mishandling of the economy at Westminster. We and the Scottish Government are committed to reform and stand in solidarity with all those seeking support and care from gender identity services.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are investing £9m to support the improvement of NHS gender identity healthcare in Scotland. That funding is being delivered over a five-year period, so that national improvement work already underway will be embedded and built upon. This aligns with feedback from health boards and third sector stakeholders regarding the need to support the sustainability of service improvement.