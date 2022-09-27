SNP ministers delay 'hard choices' over budget until after party conference

Deputy First Minister John Swinney insisted the Scottish Government would not replicate the “reckless tax cuts” announced down south.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last week unveiled a series of measures including scrapping the top rate of income tax for those earning £150,000 a year or more and cutting the basic rate to 19p in the pound.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already indicated she will not follow the tax cut for high earners in Scotland, where income tax rates and bands are devolved.

Picture: Andy Buchanan

Advertisement Hide Ad

She previously pledged the Scottish Government would lay out its own emergency budget review “within two weeks” of the UK Government’s announcement – a commitment that will now be broken.

Mr Swinney, who is also acting as Finance Secretary, said he would convene an expert advisory group and respond to the Chancellor’s mini-budget at the end of October.

The SNP’s party conference takes place in Aberdeen over three days from October 8.

Financial markets have been in turmoil since Mr Kwarteng’s announcement on Friday, with the pound falling to a record low against the US dollar on Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to questions in Holyrood, Mr Swinney said: “We will not be replicating the Tories’ reckless tax cuts, but we’ll consider carefully the correct measures for Scotland.

“I intend to seek advice from an expert panel specifically convened to consider the implications of the mini-budget, and will also embark on discussions with business and trade union interests.”

He said he would present an emergency budget review to parliament on the week commencing October 24.

The Deputy First Minister continued: “The damaging impact of the UK Government decisions on Friday demonstrate why Scotland needs the full range of financial powers to avoid living at the mercy of bad decisions taken in Westminster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden said Mr Swinney appeared to have already ruled out tax cuts for workers in Scotland.

He said: “Some of the Scottish Government’s former economic advisers warned that Scotland cannot afford to fall further behind the rest of the UK in the tax gap.

“So why will you not ensure that tax cuts are passed on – but not to the rich, but to our doctors, nurses, teachers and police, who face being taxed more during the cost-of-living crisis than their colleagues in the rest of the UK?”

Mr Swinney said replicating the Conservative plan would mean tax cuts for those who are already “very, very wealthy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saying he would consider the issue “carefully”, he added: “I don’t think any of us should underestimate the scale of disruption and damage that was done by the announcements on Friday.

“I have to take a careful and prudential approach in managing the public finances of Scotland, and that is what I’m going to do.”