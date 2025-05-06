Exclusive:SNP ministers accused of creating 'bizarre inequality' on religious worship in schools
Scottish ministers are being accused of creating “bizarre inequality” ahead of John Swinney’s programme for government.
The First Minister is due to set out his priorities for the next 12 months later this afternoon, which he says will focus on his priorities of improving public services and eradicating child poverty.
However, the Humanist Society Scotland says it is expecting Mr Swinney to “renege” on promises to allow children to opt out of religious worship in school.
Up until now, parents can remove their children from religious school assemblies, but pupils themselves have no similar rights.
Campaigners, including SNP backbenchers, say children should be given this right as it aligns with the Scottish Government’s commitment to UN children’s rights.
Mr Swinney is expected to confirm the Children (Withdrawal from Religious Education and Amendment of UNCRC Compatibility Duty) (Scotland) Bill will be passed by spring 2026.
However it is understood pupils would still need parental permission to opt out of religious worship in schools - however, children would be allowed to opt in to religious worship if their parents have chosen to withdraw them.
Fraser Sutherland, CEO of the Humanist Society Scotland, says ministers are suggesting the views of religious pupils are “worthy of more respect” than those of non-religious pupils.
Speaking to The Scotsman, he said: “The government has fudged this issue in a way that is discriminatory towards non-religious pupils and reneges on their only recently established commitment to UN regulations on the rights of the child.
“We are extremely disappointed that they have not listened to the voices of school pupils, children’s charities, the Children’s Commissioner for Scotland, or successive UN committees, all of whom have called for children and young people to have the right to opt themselves out of religious observance.
“We will keep campaigning on this issue until we achieve the change that befits a modern, secular education system.”
