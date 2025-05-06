Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish ministers are being accused of creating “bizarre inequality” ahead of John Swinney’s programme for government.

The First Minister is due to set out his priorities for the next 12 months later this afternoon, which he says will focus on his priorities of improving public services and eradicating child poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the Humanist Society Scotland says it is expecting Mr Swinney to “renege” on promises to allow children to opt out of religious worship in school.

While the Church of Ireland, Irish Presbyterian Church and Methodist Church in Ireland have marked religious theological differences with the Roman Catholic church in doctrine and worship practice, the main Protestant churches have expressed their sympathies this week in a tangible way

Up until now, parents can remove their children from religious school assemblies, but pupils themselves have no similar rights.

Campaigners, including SNP backbenchers, say children should be given this right as it aligns with the Scottish Government’s commitment to UN children’s rights.

Mr Swinney is expected to confirm the Children (Withdrawal from Religious Education and Amendment of UNCRC Compatibility Duty) (Scotland) Bill will be passed by spring 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However it is understood pupils would still need parental permission to opt out of religious worship in schools - however, children would be allowed to opt in to religious worship if their parents have chosen to withdraw them.

Fraser Sutherland, CEO of the Humanist Society Scotland, says ministers are suggesting the views of religious pupils are “worthy of more respect” than those of non-religious pupils.

Fraser Sutherland | Scottish Humanist Society

Speaking to The Scotsman, he said: “The government has fudged this issue in a way that is discriminatory towards non-religious pupils and reneges on their only recently established commitment to UN regulations on the rights of the child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are extremely disappointed that they have not listened to the voices of school pupils, children’s charities, the Children’s Commissioner for Scotland, or successive UN committees, all of whom have called for children and young people to have the right to opt themselves out of religious observance.