Kaukab Stewart said it was the first time the Scottish Government had been invited

An SNP minister will travel to a summit in Berlin today to highlight the Scottish Government's work to reduce the barriers facing disabled people.

Equalities minister Kaukab Stewart said it was the first time Scotland had been invited in its own right to the global disability summit.

She will highlight Scotland’s commitment that by 2030 at least half of its international development funding will include a disability equality objective.

Kaukab Stewart | PA

The Scottish Government said this would ensure disabled people have improved access to programmes in Scotland’s partner countries Malawi and Zambia, for example by giving disabled women and girls access to education.

Ms Stewart said: “Scotland has a growing reputation at home and abroad for the action it’s taking to reduce the barriers disabled people face.

"This is the first time Scotland has been invited in its own right to the global disability summit and this is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our culture of equality, particularly our focus on giving disabled people a voice in the decisions that affect them.

“Our work with our partner countries in Malawi and Zambia will be shared at the World Bank roundtable on inclusiveness in education. We will also highlight how Scotland is ensuring that marginalised groups, including disabled people, are at the heart of international climate action.