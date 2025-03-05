Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health Secretary Neil Gray has been told he must “urgently rebuild trust” with NHS staff ahead of key pay talks with a leading union.

GMB Scotland is due to meet with the health secretary on Thursday to discuss NHS staff pay talks after proposals to reduce the working week by 30 minutes were pushed back to next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The union says staff are feeling betrayed and have been “shattered by broken promises over working hours”, with reassurance sought from Mr Gray.

Health Secretary Neil Gray

Keir Greenaway, senior organiser in public services at GMB Scotland, said: “Given the empty words and broken promises around working hours, there is clearly an issue of trust and credibility for our members.

“Before trying to negotiate pay and conditions, the minister must address the issues raised by the decision to renege on the promises of a shorter working week.

“The minister must understand the anger about that decision and the problems it has given him in future negotiations with a workforce that has little reason to trust him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Workers, who will be working an extra 26 hours this year despite routinely working past the end of their shifts, feel misled and betrayed.”

NHS staff had been promised a 90-minute cut to their working week after GMB Scotland, the Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives backed strike action. This was to be staggered by reducing the working week by 30 minutes annually for the next three years, starting in 2025.

However, last month ministers announced the proposed 30-minute cut would not be going ahead this year - but maintain a full hour will still be cut from the working week next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Greenaway is now due to meet Mr Gray on Thursday to discuss pay negotiations.

The union leader said formal talks needed to reassure overworked staff, adding: “We enter all negotiations in good faith, but after the broken promises over the working week, our members’ continuing trust cannot be taken for granted.

“The failure to even fix a date for the start of pay negotiations does nothing to reassure staff that industrial relations in NHS Scotland is a priority. These talks must now begin as a matter of urgency.”

Mr Gray said: “I meet trade unions on a regular basis and I look forward to my forthcoming meeting with GMB at which we will discuss pay. We intend to enter pay negotiations to secure a pay deal for 2025/26 as soon as practically possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 36-hour week will be implemented by April 2026, as previously committed to. It is important this change is delivered in a way that is safe for patients and staff, supports continued recovery of services and avoids any extra burden for our workforce.

“Following careful consideration of feedback from staff and NHS leaders, I intend to deliver the remaining 60-minute reduction on April 1, 2026, with a clear programme of activity between now and then to ensure boards are well placed to implement the change with minimal disruption to service.