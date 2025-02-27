Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNP's membership has fallen by a further 5,585 in six months, the party’s latest figures show.

As of December 31, 2024, the party had 58,940 members, down from 64,525 in summer last year.

A spokeswoman said it was still the largest political party in Scotland, with a membership greater than all the other parties combined.

In 2019, the SNP had some 125,000 members, meaning the total has almost halved over the intervening period.

Last year, the party’s annual accounts showed it had 64,525 members as of June 2024, down from around 74,000 the year before.

The SNP has suffered a stormy few years, with a police investigation into its funding and finances yet to be resolved. Peter Murrell, its former chief executive, was charged in connection with the embezzlement of funds last year.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon was arrested in June 2023 and released without charge, while Colin Beattie, the party’s former treasurer, was arrested and released without charge in April that year.

The general election saw the SNP drop from 48 MPs in 2019 to just nine. However, John Swinney has been credited with steadying the ship since he became the First Minister and party leader in May last year.

A recent poll put Scottish Labour on course for its worst Holyrood election result since devolution. The SNP, meanwhile, would secure 55 MSPs and the Greens ten, the poll suggested, which would provide a pro-independence majority in the Scottish Parliament.

The Norstat poll for The Sunday Times also found Mr Swinney was the least unpopular of the main party leaders in Scotland.

Professor Sir John Curtice, the polling expert, said Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar's hopes of becoming the next first minister "are, it seems, fading fast". However, he said support for the SNP “is still well down on the last Scottish election”.

The latest membership figures were discussed by the SNP’s National Executive Committee earlier this month.