SNP manifesto: Everything you need to know about the key policies

The SNP has published its manifesto ahead of the 2019 general election. But what is the party promising voters in Scotland?

Nicola Sturgeon said the Nationalists were offering a manifesto that "sets out to build a better Scotland". Here's a run-down of the document's key pledges.

Nicola Sturgeon unveiled the SNP manifesto in Glasgow today. Picture: PA

On Brexit

The party's manifesto says it "will work with others across Scotland and the UK to escape from Brexit". The party will support a second EU referendum with Remain on the ballot paper. It continues: "If it is the only alternative to a no deal Brexit, we will support the revocation of Article 50".

On the NHS

The party says it will call on the UK Government to match Scottish per capita NHS spending, which it says would deliver increased funding for Scotland. It is also proposing a new NHS 'Protection Act' which would rule out any post-Brexit trade deal that could undermine the "founding principles" of the health service.

On IndyRef2

The party says: "We have a clear mandate to deliver a new referendum on becoming an independent country, and we are making it clear at this election that next year we intend to offer the people of Scotland a choice over their future."

The manifesto adds: "It is important to ensure a referendum is put beyond legal challenge. Before the end of the year, we will demand that the UK Government transfers the necessary powers under the Scotland Act to ensure the decisions about the referendum can be taken by the Scottish Parliament."

On Scotland's rising number of drug-related deaths

The SNP is calling for the devolution of drug policy - currently a matter reserved to Westminster - so the "Scottish Government can take all the steps needed to tackle addiction, reduce health risks and take the vital steps to tackle drug-related deaths in Scotland".

On employment law

The Nationalists are also demanding that employment law is devolved to Holyrood. The party claims the Scottish Parliament would "protect workers' rights, increase the living wage and end age discrimination".

On pensions

The SNP has vowed to "always protect the Triple Lock" and ensure pensions continue to rise by inflation, earnings or 2.5 per cent - whatever is highest". The party is also opposed to any increase to the state pension age.

On migration

The party is making a fresh call to seek the devolution of immigration powers so that "Scotland can have a migration system that works for our economy and society". The SNP said it is opposed to all forms of the "hostile environment" created by the UK Government and the "demonisation" of migrants.