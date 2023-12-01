SNP lockdown affair claims are 'categorically untrue' says party
Claims of an affair between two SNP politicians which broke Covid lockdown rules are “categorically untrue”, a party spokesperson has said.
The rumours about the pair, both said to be married, have been reported in recent days after first emerging in February, a spokesperson said.
It was alleged the relationship took place in 2020 when Covid restrictions were in place banning Scots from mixing with anyone outside their household.
However, today an SNP spokesperson strongly denied the reports, saying: "We are aware of rumours being reported in the media concerning two particular politicians, which first circulated in February. No substantiation for these rumours has ever been offered, very simply because these allegations are categorically untrue.”