Almost £10m of cuts to leisure and cultural services are being brought forward by Scottish councils this year.

Scottish councils have hiked up charges for culture and leisure services as authorities cut spending amid warnings over the sector shouldering a “disproportionate share” of budget reductions.

A new report by Scotland’s spending watchdog has highlighted that £675 million was spent by councils on culture and leisure services in 2023/24, a 3 per cent cut in real terms since 2018/19.

But over the same period, £118m has been raised by local authorities in charging for culture and leisure services to help plug the funding gap - a 27 per cent increase.

Scottish councils have increase charges for swimming and other leisure services | Edinburgh Leisure

SNP ministers are now facing claims that the situation is a result of “years of brutal and sustained cuts to council funding”.

But Audit Scotland has warned there are gaps in data at a local and national level, meaning the impact of leisure and culture services decisions on health, wellbeing and prevention are not fully understood.

The watchdog has warned that removing these important services risks increasing inequalities and exclusion, with rural and more deprived communities having a greater reliance on these facilities. The research found that a failure to adequately consult with communities and assess the equalities impacts of service changes has led to some councils reversing decisions and communities taking legal action.

Jo Armstrong, chair of the Accounts Commission, said: “Culture and leisure services are vital to our health and wellbeing, supporting national and local priorities and supporting people to be better connected.

“Gaps in national data need to be addressed to better understand how these reductions in spending on culture and leisure are impacting communities.

“As councils manage continued pressures due to increasing demands and costs, culture and leisure services have experienced a disproportionate share of council savings measures.

“Communities must be fully consulted on decisions to close, centralise facilities or changes to charging. Failing to do this risks deepening inequalities and legal action by communities.”

Scottish Conservative business, economy, tourism and culture spokesperson, Murdo Fraser, said: “This alarming report highlights the impact of years of brutal and sustained cuts to council funding by the SNP government.

Scottish Tory MSP Murdo Fraser | Contributed

“Scotland’s local authorities barely have the funds to sustain core local services – like social care and schools – so it’s hardly surprising that leisure centres and cultural amenities are bearing the brunt of cuts.

“But libraries, sports facilities and museums are not just an added extra – they are often a focal point of community life.

“In deprived and rural areas, council-run leisure facilities are often the only option for people, so if gyms and swimming pools close or charges increase this could have a damaging effect on public health.

“The SNP should finally pass on adequate powers and funding for councils, so that these essential services do not end up being seen as luxuries or optional extras.”