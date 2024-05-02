Former deputy first minister John Swinney is expected to say he is considering a bid for Bute House. Image: Andrew Milligan/Press Association.

Former deputy first minister John Swinney is due to make a statement later this morning where he is expected to say he wants to be the next first minister.

Ever since Humza Yousaf announced his resignation, Mr Swinney has been touted as the man to replace him.

So what do we know about the statement he is due to make?

When is John Swinney speaking?

Mr Swinney’s team say he will be speaking at 10.30am on Thursday 2 May.

He will make his speech in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

What is he expected to say?

Mr Swinney is expected to say he will be standing to become the next SNP leader and First Minister.

He is seen within the SNP as a safe pair of hands and is highly experienced, as he has previously held the posts of deputy first minister, finance secretary, education secretary and SNP leader.

Who is backing Swinney?

A number of senior SNP figures have already said they will support Mr Swinney’s leadership bid.

This includes Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, former Westminster leader Ian Blackford, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, Health Secretary Neil Gray, Economy Secretary Màiri McAllan and the party’s longest-serving MP Pete Wishart.

What about Kate Forbes?

We still don’t know yet whether Kate Forbes will be putting herself forward as a candidate as well.

Last year she got 48 per cent of the vote, only narrowly missing out against Humza Yousaf - the expectation is she can still get as much support or more this time around.

There are suggestions that Mr Swinney and Ms Forbes held secret talks yesterday, including proposals for Ms Forbes to step aside to allow Mr Swinney to be coronated, in exchange for a top job in his cabinet.