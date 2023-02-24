The race to replace Nicola Sturgeon will be between three after nominations closed for leadership candidates.

Hopefuls were required to get at least 100 nominations from at least 20 local party branches by noon on Friday, when nominations officially closed, to advance and take their campaign to the membership.

Members will then be asked to vote using the single transferable vote (STV) system, with a winner announced on March 27.

The SNP National Executive Council earlier agreed a timetable for the contest to become First Minister, with nominations opening at 11:59pm on February 15 and closing at midday on February 24.

Do Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf have what it takes to replace Nicola Sturgeon? Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

Now health secretary Humza Yousaf, finance secretary Kate Forbes and former community safety minister Ash Regan will have their chance to pitch their vision of the country to SNP members.

The ballot for voting will open on March 13, and close at noon on March 27. A winner will be announced as soon as votes have been counted by SNP national secretary Lorna Finn.

With Ms Sturgeon standing down, the SNPs planned special democracy conference on March 19 was postponed.

Speaking last week, Ms Finn explained “it would be wrong” to have the new leader tied to a key decision before being in post.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will be replaced on March 27.

Hopefuls will now face a series of hustings to advocate for their candidacy, starting on March 12 before the SNP Trade Union Group.

Both Ms Regan and Mr Yousaf are confirmed for the event, with Ms Forbes yet to confirm her attendance.