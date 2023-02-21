Kate Forbes has said her campaign to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister is “absolutely not over” amid a backlash over her views on gay marriage.

The finance secretary, who is one of three hopefuls vying for the top job, said her conscience would not have allowed her to vote in favour of same-sex marriage, which passed in Holyrood in 2014, if she had been an MSP at the time.

Ms Forbes is a committed Christian and member of the socially conservative Free Church of Scotland.

A number of her early supporters have now withdrawn their backing, including prominent figures such as public finance minister Tom Arthur, minister for children Clare Haughey and health committee convener Gillian Martin.

Asked if her campaign was over before it began, Ms Forbes told the BBC: “Absolutely not. We have a large party membership, most of whom are not on Twitter. I understand people have very strong views on these matters. I think the public are longing for politicians to answer straight questions with straight answers and that’s certainly what I’ve tried to do in the media yesterday. That doesn’t necessarily allow for much nuance.

“My position on these matters is that I will defend to the hilt everybody’s rights in a pluralistic and tolerant society, to live and to love free of harassment and fear.”

But what will SNP members make of her views? They are the ones who will choose the next party leader and first minister.

Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, has previously commissioned YouGov to carry out a number of party member surveys. In 2017, just after the election, this included asking about equal marriage. The results will worry Ms Forbes and her team.

The survey of 1,009 SNP members, carried out between June 21 and July 26, 2017, found 83 per cent said they supported the introduction of legislation allowing for gay marriage, with 62 per cent strongly supporting it. Just 5 per cent opposed it, while 12 per cent had no feelings either way.

Younger members were more likely to strongly support the legislation than older members. But even among the over-60s, 75 per cent were supportive.

Mr Bale said it was likely SNP members would only have become more supportive in the intervening years.