The front runner to be the next first minister and SNP leader has warned his party needs to “stop falling into our opponents’ traps” as he distanced himself from Nicola Sturgeon’s preferred independence strategy.

Humza Yousaf, who is the early favourite for the top job, said he had “concerns” about fighting the next general election as a de-facto referendum, as Ms Sturgeon has advocated.

He also said he would consider campaigning with former first minister Alex Salmond and his Alba Party. Mr Salmond has repeatedly criticised Ms Sturgeon’s leadership.

Mr Yousaf, who is currently the health secretary, has already received the backing of figures loyal to Ms Sturgeon and is expected to gain the support of several ministers.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

However, at an event to launch his campaign at Clydebank Town Hall, he denied being the “continuity candidate”, insisting: “I’m my own man.”

Kate Forbes, the finance secretary, launched her own bid to become first minister just minutes before Mr Yousaf’s event kicked off. Ash Regan, a former minister who resigned over Ms Sturgeon’s gender reforms, is also running.

Mr Yousaf told supporters: “For too long our opponents have been desperate to talk endlessly about process, while at the same time actively refusing to grant a Section 30 order despite the SNP winning regular mandates for independence.

“We need to stop falling into our opponents’ traps. They want to define independence as a question about process – we need to start talking about policy. We need to get back to the basics and remind people why they need independence.

“It’s not good enough to have polls that put support for independence at 50 per cent, 51 per cent. In order to gain our independence, we have to grow our grassroots support, so we can definitively say that independence has become the settled will of the Scottish people.

“We do that not by engaging endlessly in process, we do that through engaging policy and not getting stuck in that quagmire of process.”

Mr Yousaf said he believed in independence “with every fibre” of his being. He pointed to his experience in government – having held both the health and transport briefs – and insisted he had the “necessary skills” to bridge political divides.

Taking questions from journalists, he said: “I have some concerns about using a Westminster general election as a de facto referendum. I’m not as wedded to it as the First Minister.”

Asked when he thought he could deliver independence, he said: "I'm not going to put a timetable on it. I want independence tomorrow if we can have it, and that goes almost without saying."