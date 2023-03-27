SNP leadership: Nicola Sturgeon donates £100 to charity after losing bet with Douglas Ross

Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has honoured a bet agreed with one of her fiercest political rivals by making a donation to charity.

Ms Sturgeon had made a wager with Douglas Ross in 2021 in which the Scottish Tories leader declared the departing First Minister would not lead her party into the next Scottish election in 2026.

At the time, Ms Sturgeon had insisted she wasn’t going anywhere. She later agreed to a “double or quits” bet with Mr Ross on who would last longer in their respective positions.

Posting on Twitter on Monday afternoon, Ms Sturgeon acknowledged she had lost the bet and had subsequently made a donation to charity Children's Hospices Across Scotland.

Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She posted: "You probably don't know this as he has so rarely mentioned it – but I lost a bet with

@Douglas4Moray on who would stand down as leader of their party first.

"With his agreement I have today made a £100 donation to @supportCHAS – a truly wonderful charity.”

Mr Ross responded with his own post on Twitter, saying: “In her final day in office, @NicolaSturgeon

and I finally agree on something! Very pleased @supportCHAS benefits from the small bet we had.