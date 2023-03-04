The SNP leadership race is in full swing, with the candidates all vying to replace Nicola Sturgeon.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf is facing off against finance secretary Kate Forbes, as well as Ash Regan, a former junior minister who quit in protest over the Gender Recognition Reform Bill.

Despite sharing what had been considered a unifying belief in independence, clear splits have already begun to appear on a range of issues, from the National Care Service to the SNP’s position on oil and gas.

Here’s where the candidates stand across independence, gender recognition reform and domestic issues.

The candidates at the first SNP leadership hustings in Cumbernauld.

Independence

Mr Yousaf has distanced himself from the de-facto referendum plan favoured by predecessor Nicola Sturgeon, instead suggesting setting up regional assemblies to discuss the way ahead on independence, ending the need for a special conference on the issue.

He has also sought to avoid talking about the process of how independence could happen, and instead focus on the policy he believes it will enable. Mr Yousaf explained: “If independence becomes the settled will of the Scottish people, then those political obstacles will disappear."

Ms Forbes has taken a similar approach, telling the Reform Scotland think-tank the party had become "the referendum party and not the independence party". She claims Scotland is not ready for another referendum, and she would focus on bringing over No voters, rather than the mechanism with which independence would be delivered.However, she has promised a referendum within three months of the election result, and publishing an independence strategy plan setting out the policy decisions which would be made in the first ten years of an independent Scotland.Both are a stark contrast to Ms Regan, who described her plan as a “voter empowerment mechanism” where if pro-independence parties won a majority of seats and votes at a general election, she believes “the international community” would consider that enough and Scotland can be independent without a referendum. Despite this, she has insisted the plan is not a de-facto referendum.

Ms Regan also claims a newly independent Scotland would rely on Sterling for "only a couple of months", before having its own currency.

Gender Recognition Reform

There are also clear differences on what to do next to the Gender Recognition Reform Bill after a section 35 order from the UK Government blocked legislation passed by the Scottish Parliament in December.

Ms Forbes has made clear she does not support the Bill in its current form, and claimed the legislation was not a “priority” for the Scottish people. She has suggested taking legal advice, but it seems the finance secretary is unlikely to challenge the UK Government in court, instead tidying it in Holyrood.

Mr Yousaf, however, said he believed defending legislation passed in Holyrood was a point of principle for any nationalist, and an example of the progressive policies that have put independence within “touching distance”.

Ms Regan said the Government would “lose” a court case if it was fought and promised to ditch the reforms.

Health

Despite holding the post, the health secretary is at his most vulnerable on NHS issues, most notably over the National Care Service (NCS). Unveiled by Mr Yousaf, the NCS would bring adult social care under the control of a single, NHS-style service managed by local boards.

Criticised by opposition parties and organisations including the Scottish TUC, Parkinson's UK and Common Weal, Mr Yousaf has now said he is open to reforming the planned service.

Ms Forbes, meanwhile, would simply halt the NCS, and raised concerns the people involved are not “confident implementing it, managing it or informing how it's run”. She added it was unclear if Scotland needed the service.

Ms Regan would also pause the service, but insisted she still supported the principle. She said: “I am 100 per cent committed to this ground-breaking policy, but it must create a care service worthy of the name.”

Education

Mr Yousaf has promised a massive rollout of free childcare if he wins, with universal early learning for one and two-year-olds to be included in his first Budget. He has also pledged a £25 million-a-year childcare fund for parents returning to work.

There would also be a £25m a year ‘Helping Hand Fund’ to offer parents a £500 loan towards the first months of childcare.

Ms Forbes has yet to outline her policies on education, while Ms Regan has previously defended the teacher strikes.

Net Zero

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Forbes supports the move to net zero, but has suggested she would curb action to accelerate Scotland’s transition away from oil and gas. She warned the transition must take place “at the right pace”, or risk job losses and damaging the Scottish economy.

Ms Regan is a member of the net zero, energy and transport committee, but has said she would not support "an accelerated net zero path", because it would see job losses and "hollow out" communities

The exception is Mr Yousaf, who has suggested he would continue the progress on winding down the North Sea industry, pointing to “climate change not going away”. It follows a YouGov poll of 1,000 SNP voters indicating strong support for a quicker move away from oil and gas and a shift to renewable energy.

Deposit Return Scheme

Ms Regan has claimed the deposit return scheme is not ready to go live in August in its existing form, and warned the initiative would hurt small businesses.

Mr Yousaf said he would “exclude small businesses” from the scheme during the first year of operation, while Ms Forbes said she would pause it until it worked for "all of Scotland".