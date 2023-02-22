A bid for a fourth candidate to enter the race for SNP leader hit the buffers late on Tuesday, with activists pushing for another leadership contender to widen the contest.

Ben Macpherson, the social security minister, was being urged to run by many in the party and was considering a campaign based around his position as a potential unifying candidate.

Activists were coalescing around the Edinburgh Northern and Leith MSP on Tuesday, with the minister undecided as late as the afternoon. But it is understood he eventually rejected the possibility he would stand late in the evening.

It comes as Kate Forbes's campaign denied she was set to quit before the contest to replace the First Minister had begun in earnest. A spokesperson said she would "fight on" after returning to the Highlands to attempt a reset of her struggling campaign.

Activists were also pushing for constitution secretary Angus Robertson to reverse his decision not to stand with a petition circulating among members. However, it appears that attempt is highly unlikely to succeed with the petition unlikely to progress.

Mr Macpherson took to Twitter to confirm he would not be standing, stating he had been “seriously” considering whether another “progressive choice” would benefit the race.

He said: “I’ve been uplifted by all the people (within and outwith the SNP) who’ve been in touch in recent days encouraging me to stand in the leadership contest. I’ve also considered seriously if the situation would benefit from the inclusion of a fourth option/another progressive choice

“I believe I have more to contribute to our democracy and movement, having delivered effectively in four different ministerial roles within four years.

Ben Macpherson, the minister for social security, ruled himself out of the SNP leadership race

“I’m also a highly committed local MSP, and have worked in law, business, energy, hospitality and a school before politics.”

The MSP added: “However, FM and leader are obviously very serious and demanding roles and commitments. For various reasons I don’t feel that now is the right time in my life and development to put myself forward for such a responsibility and challenge. I’ll continue to work to progress positive change for Scotland.

“This is an important juncture for the SNP and the independence movement. We need to have a respectful and honest debate about building on our strong record, how to realistically and effectively progress constitutional change, and bring people in Scotland together as we move forward.”

