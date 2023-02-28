The SNP has been criticised after barring the media and the wider public from the party’s leadership hustings.

Party bosses insisted the events had been designated a “safe space for members to ask questions of the three candidates”. But critics accused the party of secrecy and questioned what it was so “afraid of”.

Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser said: “This is extraordinary. We are talking here not just about the next SNP leader, but also Scotland’s next first minister. The Conservatives welcomed media to all our leadership hustings – what are the SNP afraid of?”

The media were given access to the Tory leadership hustings last year, when the next prime minister was being chosen.

The three SNP leadership candidates: Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan

The SNP’s decision will mean members of the wider public will have no direct knowledge of what issues were discussed at the party’s nine hustings.

A spokesman said: “SNP members are the lifeblood of our party and our movement. It is the members who will be voting for the next leader of the party, so the SNP NEC [national executive committee] has designed the party hustings as a safe space for members to ask questions of the three candidates.”