The Scottish Government has been accused from all angles of failing to get to grips with the NHS crisis.

Only last month, the British Medical Association (BMA) Scotland warned the NHS was "dying before our very eyes".

A survey published in June by the BMA found almost a third of Scots (29 per cent) said they or someone they lived with had used private care in the past two years.

John Swinney at Falkirk Community Hospital. Picture: Michael Gillen/The Scotsman

And data has shown a widespread failure to make any inroads towards waiting time targets.

Recent figures for the week ending July 13 showed just 67.7 per cent of patients attending A&E were seen and then either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours. The seemingly unachievable target remains 95 per cent.

Just three weeks ago, SNP ministers announced an extra £85 million of investment to tackle delayed discharge. But it has become clear throwing money at the health service will not solve the core root of the problems.

The latest move, as reported in today’s Scotsman, involves asking doctors for their views on the profession’s future.

The Government has billed the survey as a “once-in-a-generation” project, with those at the frontline of the health service asked how it should look in the next 15 to 20 years.

Health Secretary Neil Gray has said: “I strongly encourage doctors across Scotland to get involved in this work. Your voice matters and your insight will help ensure that the future of our health service is informed, inclusive and resilient.”

Answers to the survey are expected in the autumn, with a full report to be published “setting out key insights and recommendations”.

While the process in and of itself is a crucial step, the key will be SNP ministers properly listening – and then acting with haste.