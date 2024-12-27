SNP accused of 'failing rural Scotland' as condition of schools revealed

SNP ministers have been accused of letting down rural Scotland after it was revealed that the condition of schools is more likely to be better in towns and cities.

The Scottish Government has been accused of “failing rural Scotland” after analysis by the Conservatives found schools there are twice as likely to be in “poor or bad condition” as those in urban areas.

Data from the Government’s school estate statistics 2024 publication found 10.3 per cent of rural primary schools are in poor or bad condition, compared to 5.6 per cent of urban primary schools.

Concerns have been raised about the condition of schools in rural parts of Scotland | Photographer Andrew Bellis.

Analysis by the Scottish Conservatives found 16.4 per cent of rural secondary schools are in poor or bad condition, compared to 8.5 per cent of urban secondary schools. Across Scotland, more than 8 per cent of all primary and secondary schools are in poor or bad condition, the data showed.

The Scottish Tories called for action from the Government to ensure all schools are fit for purpose.

Scottish Conservative rural affairs spokesman Tim Eagle said: “No child should be learning in a school that is in a poor or bad condition, but on the SNP’s watch there is a clear postcode lottery.

“These shocking figures show that the SNP are failing rural Scotland and are simply ignoring large parts of the country when it comes to education.

“Too many schools in rural Scotland are being run down under the SNP. In those areas, pupils and teachers are twice as likely to be in a building that is in a poor or bad condition compared to schools in urban parts of Scotland.

“The SNP insist education is their top priority, but it is clear that they have abandoned many schools, pupils and teachers.

“These figures must signal a change in approach from the SNP, who should ensure every school, and in particular those in rural areas, are fit for purpose.”

The 2023 school estate survey also revealed that 13.2 per cent of primary, secondary and special schools in rural councils were classed as being in either poor or bad condition, compared to 5.2 per cent of school buildings in urban council areas.

This led to Highland Council discussing declaring a school estate emergency due to the state of its school buildings. This comes amid frustration after the Government failed to offer financial backing to five schemes in the area as part of the third phase of the learning estate investment programme (LEIP). However, councillors declined to vote in favour of declaring a school estate emergency.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “While it is the statutory responsibility of local authorities to manage and maintain the school estate, direct Scottish Government funding has seen the number of schools in ‘good’ and ‘satisfactory’ condition increase from 62.7 per cent in 2007 to 91.7 per cent in 2024.