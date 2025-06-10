SNP Government refuses to rule out making changes to winter fuel payment scheme

A spokesman for First Minister John Swinney said the implications of Labour’s winter fuel U-turn are as ‘clear as mud’.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government has refused to rule out making changes to its winter fuel payments scheme after a U-turn by UK ministers.

A spokesman for the First Minister John Swinney said the Government was still trying to understand the financial implications of the reversal down south.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re seeing figures bandied around,” he said. “We don’t know what the implications are for Scotland.”

Mr Swinney added: “Frankly, it’s clear as mud at the moment.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves | PA

On Monday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a major U-turn on the decision to scrap the winter fuel payment for all but the poorest pensioners.

She said nine million pensioners in England and Wales will now be in receipt of the payment this year, following an intense backlash since the initial decision to cut the benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change will see the Scottish Government, which is in charge of the benefit in Scotland, receive more money from Westminster. However, the First Minister’s spokesman said it did not recognise reports of a £250 million uplift.

He repeatedly refused to rule out further changes to the system in Scotland once the financial implications of the U-turn become clear.

What has been announced for Scotland?

Under the announced measures, all pensioners in Scotland will receive a £100 payment, with those on pension credit receiving up to £300. However, in England and Wales, those with an income of up to £35,000 will receive £200, or £300 for those aged over 80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This could leave many lower income pensioners in Scotland worse off unless SNP ministers mirror the changes down south.

A ‘shambolic’ U-turn

SNP Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville described the UK government’s handling of winter fuel payments as “shambolic”.

She told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “The U-turn is welcome, but I think it points to a rather shambolic way to make policy, which does have its implications on the Scottish Government because we are in a system where we are inextricably linked to spending decisions and policy decisions from Westminster.

“And it’s very difficult to try and run a devolved social security system when you’re actually finding out some of the details on social media before you can actually find out the details from the Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, that’s no way for the governments to work together, and I’m deeply disappointed, welcoming the U-turn, but deeply disappointed in the way that the UK Government have handled this once again with the Scottish Government.”

The UK government defence

Appearing later on the same programme, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray said the UK government would never consult the Scottish Government on decisions it takes in devolved areas.

Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray sits inside a rescue submersible during a visit to defence contractor JFD Global in Renfrew in March | Getty Images

He said: “We never consult the Scottish Government on policy that is devolved. And if we did consult the Scottish Government on policy that was devolved, they would be screaming blue murder at the fact that we’re encroaching on the devolution settlement.

“This is a devolved payment. There’s lots of social security that is devolved in Scotland. It is up to the Scottish Government to develop that and come up with their own policy.”