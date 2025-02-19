SNP Government criticised for lack of action on Rural Delivery Plan

The SNP Scottish Government is facing criticism for delays in delivering a comprehensive Rural Delivery Plan for mainland Scotland, despite having been in power for 17 years.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, the Scottish Government launched a new survey seeking views on a draft Vision for mainland rural Scotland, Strategic Objectives, and Key Performance Indicators. While the Government has framed this as a key step in shaping the future of rural communities, questions are being raised about why so little progress has been made after nearly two decades in office.

The consultation follows repeated calls from stakeholders, including the National Council of Rural Advisors and the Scottish Rural and Islands Parliament, for a more strategic approach to addressing the challenges faced by rural communities. These challenges include depopulation, housing shortages, poor transport infrastructure, and digital connectivity gaps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the announcement, campaigner John Erskine, who has been vocal on the need for improved rural digital connectivity and infrastructure, expressed frustration at the continued lack of action.

John Erskine with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“While rural communities have been clear about the issues they face for years, the SNP Government seems stuck in a loop of endless surveys and consultations, with little to show in terms of concrete delivery,” he said.

“After 17 years in government, it’s simply unacceptable that we still don’t have a comprehensive Rural Delivery Plan. Communities across the Highlands and Islands, and the rest of mainland rural Scotland, need more than just promises—they need real solutions. Yet we’re being offered another consultation rather than meaningful action.”

Mr. Erskine added: “The challenges facing rural Scotland—whether it’s access to housing, public transport, or digital connectivity—aren’t new, and they won’t wait for another survey. It’s time for the SNP Government to stop asking questions and start delivering for our rural communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation on the draft Vision and objectives will remain open until March 17.