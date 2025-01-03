SNP Government criticised after £1.7 million spent on flights in five years

The Scottish Government said travel is an essential part of official business

The Scottish Government has been criticised after spending £1.7 million on flights over the last five years.

In 2023 alone, more than £600,000 was spent on domestic and international travel for ministers and staff.

The Scottish Conservatives accused ministers of “being free spending with taxpayers’ money”, but the Government insisted travel is an essential part of official business.

A freedom of information request found that between 2020 and October 2024, government staff took 5,363 flights, costing £1,486,937. Meanwhile, flights taken by ministers came to £252,194.48, taking the total cost to £1,739,131.48.

In 2023, government staff took 1,766 domestic and international flights, costing £508,863, while ministers spent £112,768.43 on flights. This meant the total cost for the year was £621,631.43.

Overseas travel in 2023 included flights to Dubai for the Cop28 climate summit, which was attended by both Humza Yousaf, who was then first minister, and Mairi McAllan, the net zero secretary.

Ministerial travel has come under the spotlight in recent weeks following a row over Neil Gray, the SNP health secretary, using a chauffeur-driven government car to travel to football games.

Tory MSP Sue Webber, her party’s transport spokeswoman, said: “Hard-pressed Scots will question why SNP ministers have spent so much on flights in recent years.

“It is a classic example of the SNP being free spending with taxpayers’ money and comes soon after the scandal surrounding Neil Gray’s use of the ministerial limo to watch his favourite football team.

“Taking so many trips abroad shows the SNP are spending money on an issue which is clearly reserved to Westminster.

“We know that many of these journeys are used to promote the SNP’s obsession with Scottish independence, which clearly does not deliver value for money for taxpayers.

“SNP ministers should show some common sense and restrict the number of flights they are taking at a time when Scots are continuing to pay more and get less under them.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Travel is an essential part of official government business. All travel bookings are made with sustainability and cost effectiveness in mind.

“International travel allows ministers to promote Scotland, build relationships and boost investment - including emphasising the Scottish Government’s role in working with partners to support Scottish companies.

“This activity builds and maintains vital links in relation to trade and investment which is key to growing the economy.”

Mr Gray apologised in November for giving the impression of acting “more as a fan and less as a minister” after he was chauffeured to Aberdeen football games in a ministerial car.

The health secretary, a Dons fan, told MSPs he was sorry for the “error” of how this looked, but insisted it was legitimate government business. He said he should have gone to a “wider range” of matches.