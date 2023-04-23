The purchase of luxury pens, a fridge freezer and even designer pots and pans are being investigated, according to reports in the Sunday Mail.

The details have emerged just days after Colin Beattie quit as SNP treasurer in the wake of his arrest and subsequent release by police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNP MP Stuart McDonald was on Saturday appointed as Mr Beattie’s replacement in the role.

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon leaving her home in Uddingston, Glasgow. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Senior SNP members fear former leader Nicola Sturgeon could be the next figure to be arrested in the Police Scotland investigation into the party’s finances.

Concerns also continue to swirl around the potential for former first minister Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest in connection to the finances probe. Ms Sturgeon, who has vowed to “fully co-operate” with police, is one of the three names alongside her husband Peter Murrell and Mr Beattie believed to be on party accounts.

Both of the other two names on the accounts have been arrested and released without charge, “pending further investigation”.

Police had already seized a luxury campervan from the driveway of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’s home as part of the investigation.

It has been reported they are also looking for sim cards used in unregistered mobile phones.

The police investigation has been looking at what happened to more than £600,000 that was supposed to be “ringfenced” for a second independence referendum.

Sunday Mail editor Lorna Hughes told the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme the probe “feels like a hand grenade thrown into Holyrood”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think Labour will be able to make inroads, but they will have to work hard to do so,” she said.