Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNP failures on defence could put Scotland at risk from Russia, a Scottish Labour MP has warned.

Graeme Downie has accused the SNP of refusing to meet with Scottish defence companies and not prioritising the issue at a time of global instability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vanguard-class submarine HMS Vigilant, one of the UK's four nuclear warhead-carrying submarines, at HM Naval Base Clyde | PA

The Labour MP for Dunfermline & Dollar made the claims after UK ministers committed to permanently stationing UK forces to defend the High North, something Mr Downie asked about in the Commons.

Responding for the UK government, Luke Pollard, the armed forces minister, said the UK was committed to maintaining a coherent defence posture in the region and would defend and support the country’s Allies should the need arise.

Now Mr Downie has accused the SNP of not doing enough on defence and urged Scotland’s governing party to commit to supporting the armed forces and defence sector.

He told The Scotsman: "The defence of the UK should concern every part of the country and the UK government has restated its commitment to defending the High North, a mission critical to Scotland. Meanwhile, the SNP have failed to support, or in many cases even meet with Scottish defence companies and our armed services to discuss their needs on devolved areas such as skills, infrastructure and economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They don't even consider defence as a priority that should be supported in their own economic strategy. That dogmatic position is the kind of division that [Russian president] Vladimir Putin is always keen to exploit and puts Scotland at risk.

“The SNP must commit themselves to supporting both our armed forces, who pay tax and use devolved services, as well as supporting the defence sector providing the materials needed to defend the UK and which are a vital part of the Scottish economy."

The High North is seen as a key area of Russian threat with submarines and shipping coming down from Scandinavia and into the North Sea and Atlantic. It is also an area of strategic concern due to Russia's interest in exploiting oil and gas in the Arctic and controlling shipping lanes, which are open more and more due to melting ice caused by climate change.

Graeme Downie MP has called for more investment in defence | Graeme Downie

SNP MP Dave Doogan, the party’s defence spokesperson, claimed Labour were in no place to lecture his party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Scottish regiments have been systemically hollowed out and culled under Westminster's watch, with conventional forces decimated under successive Tory and Labour governments. So we will take no lessons from Scottish Labour MPs who have completely and utterly failed to stand up for Scotland.

"Rather than playing politics with defence, we have been clear that the UK must work with the EU on defence spending to support Ukraine rather than finding itself increasingly isolated from our European partners. That's the sensible and pragmatic way forward, but the Labour Party is now more beholden to the views of Nigel Farage than anything else.