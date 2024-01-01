SNP faces biggest challenge in 20 years, says Sturgeon’s ex-chief of staff
The SNP faces its biggest challenge in 20 years as it tries “to get its act together”, according to Nicola Sturgeon’s former chief of staff.
Liz Lloyd said the party "still has some way to go" to convince people it has recovered from Ms Sturgeon's resignation as leader in March 2023.
But she insisted First Minister Humza Yousaf had the opportunity to prove he has the leadership qualities required.
The SNP said it was "looking forward to offering people a positive vision for the future" at the next general election.
"This is probably the hardest year the party has faced since maybe 2004/2005,” Ms Lloyd said.
"It needs to switch the narrative in Scotland from one of Labour gaining to one of the SNP fighting back - and being seen to credibly fight back.
"It is very much struggling to get its own message across. It has an opportunity. There is time ahead of a general election to do that but it needs to do that really quickly."
Ms Lloyd was Ms Sturgeon's closest aide until she stood down as first minister after more than eight years.
Ms Sturgeon insisted at the time her decision was not in response to the "latest period of pressure", which has included controversies over gender reforms, trans prisoners and the strategy on independence.
Ms Lloyd said there were still "small rumblings" within the SNP, although Mr Yousaf faced no immediate challenge to his leadership.
"Humza Yousaf has had nine months to clear the decks of policies that were left over from the Nicola Sturgeon time - issues which were causing him difficulty," she said.
"He now has, ahead of the election, an opportunity to say 'this is my agenda, this is what I'm about' - and deliver on it so that people can make a judgement on it."
She added: "I think they need to look at making some changes - maybe a small reshuffle - things that put the SNP back on the front foot which it very much hasn't been for the last nine months."