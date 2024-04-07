The SNP are demonising their critics with the hate-crime bill and Scots will not stand for it, Penny Mordaunt has claimed.

Speaking in the same week the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act came into force, the Commons leader accused the SNP of trying to head off criticism, and said they had been an “unmitigated disaster” for Scotland.

Writing in Scotland on Sunday, the senior cabinet minister also suggested the SNP tried to dismiss criticism as “anti-Scottish”.

Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

She said: “Give the SNP credit where it’s due – they have realised the game is up. They can no longer disguise the fact that they have been an unmitigated disaster for Scotland.

“Drug deaths in Scotland are the worst in Europe and have more than doubled since the SNP came to power. Violent crime is at its highest level since 2014. Emergency response times are increasing. Educational standards for maths, science and literacy are at an all-time low. Transport infrastructure, from roads to ferries, has been delayed. Basic services the public rely upon are collapsing. All despite record levels of funding from the UK Government.

“Might the SNP now change their policies? Might they start to reverse some of this damage? No, because they are not a party interested in governing for the benefit of their citizens. That is not the reason they get out of bed in the morning. But they do at least attempt to head off criticism.

“They have tried to do this by accusing those who dare to point out their failings as anti-Scots. Indeed, I’m accused of harbouring a ‘hatred’ towards Scotland every week on the floor of the House. Why I should feel such animosity towards my Scottish countrymen, or the earth upon which they stand, is never explained by my accusers. But it must be true, because I do not agree with the SNP.

“The public have long seen through this tactic. So, the SNP have now thought up new ways to demonise their critics and anyone who does not share their world view.”

She added: “This weaponizing of hate speech to shut down political discourse is truly worrying.

“The Nats have constructed a vast network of snitch centres in all sorts of strange places, making it easier to report people who disagree with the SNP’s views.

“I’m going to stick my neck out here, but I don’t think this new law will be around for very long. I don’t think the Scottish people, who are practical, tolerant, and grounded, will stand for it..”