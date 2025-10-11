SNP cuts 'a gift to the far right', says Scotland's top trade unionist

Roz Foyer, general secretary of Scottish Trade Unions Congress, addressed delegates at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Scotland’s top trade unionist says cuts at both Holyrood and Westminster are a “gift to the far right”, while also calling for council tax to be abolished.

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trade Unions Congress, criticised both the UK and Scottish governments during her speech to the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Saturday.

During her speech she also called for borrowing powers, migration, employment and taxation to be devolved to Holyrood, and voiced her support for Scottish self-determination.

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the STUC, speaking at SNP conference. | Jane Barlow/Press Association

In her criticism of government cuts, she said: “Every cut made, every promise broken, every opportunity to act that is missed by both our governments kills off people's hope and trust in politics.

“It poisons our democracy, and it is a gift to the far right.”

Current polling suggests the SNP will remain the largest party in Holyrood after the 2026 Scottish Parliament election. However, polling predicts Nigel Farage’s Reform UK will perform well and could even challenge Scottish Labour to become the official opposition.

Ms Foyer also said the Scottish Government needs to use its devolved powers to overhaul Scotland’s tax system to support those “who feel abandoned and forgotten”.

Ms Foyer said: “Be under no illusion - the road of ever-increasing inequality is a road to ruin.

“Those in our communities who feel abandoned and forgotten need to believe they have a government fighting their corner.

“They need secure, unionised work that pays the bills and gives their family the dignity of decent living standards.

“They need high-quality public services - health, education, transport and social care - that support them to navigate life successfully, and they need affordable, high-quality housing.

“For the Scottish Government, that means scrapping the council tax and introducing a truly proportional property tax, and it means introducing specific wealth taxes that can happen here and now within the current powers of the Scottish Parliament.”

First Minister John Swinney and STUC general secretary Roz Foyer at the SNP conference. | Jane Barlow/Press Assciation

Ms Foyer also reiterated her calls for the UK Government to introduce a wealth tax. She said that a 2 per cent wealth tax on Scotland’s 10 richest families would raise almost £20 billion.

The STUC estimates this would pay for almost 13,000 nurses, 13,500 firefighters or 17,000 home care workers.

She said the Scottish Government needs to “go further and faster”.

She added: “Let me be very clear - cuts are cuts, and we condemn them whether the source of the decision lies with the Holyrood of Westminster, and without fear or favour.

“So here in Scotland, when our dedicated school teachers are pushed to the point of balloting for industrial action over workload, it’s time for the Scottish Government to act.

“And when our social care workers are still so short of the £15 per hour that, in truth, they needed a decade ago – then it’s definitely time to act.