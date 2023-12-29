SNP criticised for ‘pitiful’ lack of progress on promised National Digital Academy

Liam Kerr

SNP ministers have been criticised for a “pitiful” lack of progress on the creation of a National Digital Academy, despite it being a key pledge in their 2021 Scottish Parliament election manifesto.

Freedom of Information requests by the Scottish Conservatives and responses to written questions in Holyrood by the party’s shadow education secretary Liam Kerr show plans for the academy are still at a “development” stage.

The SNP’s manifesto said a National Digital Academy would allow people to study Highers regardless of their age, where they live or where their school is located and promised to end the “postcode lottery” of subject choice.

However, the Scottish Tories said not a single penny had been put towards the scheme, and only four civil servants are currently working on the plans. Mr Kerr said it was “further proof” education is not the SNP’s top priority.

He said: “The SNP’s progress on creating a National Digital Academy is nothing short of pitiful. This was a flagship promise they made to voters ahead of the 2021 election, but they have failed to spend a single penny in two-and-a-half years.

“That is a total dereliction of duty and further proof that, despite their warm words, education is simply not the SNP’s top priority. For plans to still only be at a development stage shows a complete lack of urgency from successive SNP education secretaries.

“This failure to get a digital academy off the ground is just the latest in a litany of education-related failures from the SNP. They’ve failed miserably in eradicating the attainment gap in our schools and recently announced a further delay to their much-promised rollout of free laptops to every pupil.

“[SNP education secretary] Jenny Gilruth must urgently explain why so few people are working on this key manifesto commitment and when plans for a National Digital Academy will finally come to fruition.”