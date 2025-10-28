SNP reveal long-awaited council tax reform options including 'jaw-dropping' increase for some

David Bol
By David Bol

Deputy Political Editor

Comment
Published 28th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
The draft option has been branded potential “jaw-dropping tax hikes” by opponents.

Owners of Scotland’s most expensive homes could face a council tax hike of up to £3,000 under draft plans that would see those living in the lowest-value homes saving hundreds of pounds a year.

The Scottish Government has published a consultation on proposals to overhaul council tax, after first promising changes in 2007.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But opponents have claimed the proposals “could see Scots clobbered with yet more jaw-dropping tax hikes under the SNP”, with one potential option leaving the most expensive homes in the country with a bill of more than £6,500.

Long-overdue proposed reforms to council tax have been publishedplaceholder image
Long-overdue proposed reforms to council tax have been published | Canva/Getty Images

The draft options include revaluing properties, which are currently charged based on their 1991 value, and increasing the current eight charging bands, A-H, to either 12 or 14.

The proposals have been drawn up by the Scottish Government and Cosla, with SNP Finance Secretary Shona Robison insisting any changes must be informed by “robust evidence and wide public debate”.

Ms Robison has also stressed that her government is “not advocating for a specific reform” but is examining whether a “consensus around a unified position on council tax could be achieved”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: SNP's rent controls approved as empty and second homes poised for council tax hikes

Under the 14-band “progressive proposal”, one of several options drawn up by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), after a revaluation of property values, the model would add more bands to “create a more gradual increase in council tax across property types”.

But the model points to new upper bands, J and K, for “very high-value properties”, which the Scottish Government’s consultation stresses “provides a smoother progression from the lowest to the highest-value homes”.

The document adds: “Under this design, households in the lowest-value homes (Band A1) would see a reduction in rates equivalent to an estimated £260 per year based on average 2025-26 council tax charges across Scotland. Homes in Bands A2 to C would see reduced rates equivalent to an estimated £130 to £200.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ MORE: SNP 'incompetence and cuts' blamed as 'eye-opening' report reveals 'titanic' council funding gap

“Properties in the highest band (K) would face higher rates equivalent to an estimated £2,750 more per year.”

A similar model with 12 bands has also been tabled, which would potentially save those in the lowest-value homes an average of £170 a year compared to this financial year, while the highest-value band could face a hike of an estimated £1,600.

Want the latest Scottish headlines sent directly to your phone? Sign up to our new WhatsApp Channel

The consultation has also raised the question of whether a revaluation takes place nationally or locally, which would take account of different housing markets in different parts of the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Robison said: “Any future changes to council tax must be informed by robust evidence and wide public debate. As part of our joint programme of engagement with Cosla, we are seeking views on these matters.

SNP Finance Secretary Shona Robisonplaceholder image
SNP Finance Secretary Shona Robison | PA

“The Scottish Government is not advocating for a specific reform, rather the aim of this work is to examine whether consensus around a unified position on council tax could be achieved. Any reform proposals that come forward in the next parliament would clearly be contingent on securing that unified position, would require a long delivery period and would likely not be complete in this decade."

Katie Hagmann, Cosla resources spokesperson, said: that “reform is long overdue”.

READ MORE: Scottish politics has never been more important - get The Steamie newsletter today

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scottish Conservative finance and local government spokesperson, Craig Hoy, said: “These proposals could see Scots clobbered with yet more jaw-dropping tax hikes under the SNP.

“The last thing Scots struggling with rising bills need is the prospect of another huge rise in council tax looming over them.”

Related topics:SNPShona RobisonCouncil TaxScottish Government
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice