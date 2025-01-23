SNP confirm National Care Service has been scrapped - here is what happens next

SNP ministers have confirmed the National Care Service has been scrapped.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Government’s flagship plan to set up a National Care Service has been scrapped, with watered down proposals for an advisory board tabled in its place.

SNP social care minister Maree Todd confirmed to MSPs that her Government would not proceed with part one of the legislation underpinning the policy, which she branded “the most contentious part of the Bill” - ending any hope of a centralised body being set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNP social care minister Maree Todd

But Ms Todd is facing accusations of “a humiliating display of arrogance, failure and sheer waste” amid calls for her and already under-fire health secretary, Neil Gray, to quit over the failure.

Under the plans, social care services would have been centralised to eradicate an apparent postcode lottery for levels of social care across Scotland. But concerns had been raised by council umbrella body Cosla over a lack of local accountability and responsibility, as well as various other fears, including the costs and jobs.

Cosla has said the decision to scrap the centralised service was “a more promising and positive direction”.

Ms Todd “paused” the plans in November after failing to secure the support of opposition parties needed for the legislation to pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than £28 million has already been spent on the policy - once billed as one of the boldest public service reforms of the SNP’s 17 years in power, with the scheme forming a key policy of Nicola Sturgeon’s administration. In 2021, Ms Sturgeon branded the National Care Service the "most ambitious reform since devolution” and the policy was front and centre of the party’s Holyrood manifesto.

Ms Todd claimed the Scottish Government would “remain committed to creating a National Care Service” despite the centralise body to oversee social care being scrapped.

But she added: “Part one of the Bill, and the June draft amendments, proposed reform of integrated social care and community health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We made considerable effort to find compromise and a way forward. But it is clear those proposals are not supported by this chamber.

“I have concluded that we must deliver our Scottish National Care Service without legislating for structural reform, securing a different means to deliver our goals.”

The minister said the decision “will be a source of disappointment to many”.

Sara Redmond, chief officer of development at the Health and Social Care Alliance Scotland, said she was “disappointed parts of the National Care Service Bill have been dropped”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “While we have been clear the Bill didn’t meet the need for the transformational change people needing social care support have called for, it leaves an uncertain future and it remains unclear what social care reforms will be delivered.

“While it’s welcome that important parts of the Bill, such as on information sharing, and a right to breaks for carers, will be taken forward, there are major areas that have now been removed, with no certainty on what will be delivered. “

Ms Todd stressed MSPs agree that “change is needed to support the vital role of social workers”.

Instead of centralising services into a National Care Service, Ms Todd told MSPs that a National Care Service advisory board would be set up “on a non-statutory basis” and would meet for the first time in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SNP ministers have scrapped plans to centralise social care services

Ms Todd said: “Where it is indicated that agreed standards are not being met, progressive and targeted support will be offered to those areas to help them improve. I will ask the board for advice on the best way to do this.

“We will review our health and social care standards, agreeing local monitoring and reporting frameworks and improving access to information. This will enable a systematic approach to providing progressive and targeted support for local areas, and where necessary, using our powers of direction and guidance, when standards are not being met.”

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, branded SNP ministers a “shower of charlatans” and accused the Scottish Government of "flagship failing” and “putting party before people”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane

He also called on Ms Todd to quit, along with Mr Gray, accusing the Scottish Government of “a humiliating display of arrogance, failure and sheer waste”.

Dr Gulhane said: “We warned the SNP from day one that their disastrous National Care proposals were fatally flawed. Trade unions, councils and care providers all agreed that the plans were never viable, but the SNP stubbornly decided that once again they knew best.

“Now, four years later, and after wasting £30m of taxpayers’ money, they have reluctantly been forced to admit we were right, and ditch their flagship policy.”

He added: “In any other organisation, someone would have been sacked for this humiliating failure – yet Maree Todd refused even to apologise. After recklessly throwing good money after bad on a doomed ministerial power grab, the SNP must finally channel all available resources into local, frontline care where they are needed most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“John Swinney must also ensure Neil Gray and Maree Todd do the right thing, accept responsibility for this disaster, and resign.”

Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson, Jackie Baillie, claimed the decision ensuring “the National Care Service is no more” was proof “this government has lost its way”.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie (Photo by Fraser Bremner - Pool/Getty Images)

She said: "Scottish Labour welcomes the remaining provisions, but it's clear that the National Care Service is no more — what a waste of time and money without making a single improvement to social care or difference to Scots' lives.

"John Swinney has already sidelined the Health and Social Care Secretary due to his incompetence — if he's serious about improving social care, he must bin Neil Gray along with his failed Bill."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cosla will not establish a position on whether to support the revised plans until next week.

Cosla health and social care spokesperson Paul Kelly said: “Local government plays a central role in the delivery and commissioning of social care and is committed to working with people and partners to progress reform, achieve the change we collectively wish to see. Over the last three years we have been negotiating with the Scottish Government to try and achieve that much needed reform.

“We welcome the fact that provisions in the Bill related to care home visitation rights, a right to breaks for carers and a shared single health and care record are going ahead. To ensure that they are taken forward, they need to be fully funded.