SNP considering cancelling controversial independence papers

The Scottish Government appears to be considering whether to cancel its controversial independence papers

SNP finance secretary Shona Robison has admitted the Scottish Government is yet to decide whether to press ahead with publishing more independence papers - suggesting her administration is poised to cancel them.

Ms Robison made the admission to journalists after announcing £500m of cuts to public spending to fund public-sector pay deals.

The Scottish Government has published 13 “building a new Scotland” papers, on topics including the economy, immigration, benefits and citizenship at an estimated cost of around £200,000.

The programme was “paused” during the election campaign.

Speaking in June, SNP constitutional affairs secretary, Angus Robertson, said the papers were to be “paused during the pre-election period”, but had indicated they would restart after the summer.

Angus Robertson with Independence Minister Jamie Hepburn with one of the independence papers

He said: “The Scottish Government is continuing to develop material to ensure people have the information they need to make an informed choice about Scotland’s future and will resume publication following the general election.”

But Ms Robison told journalists that “there’s a decision to be made yet about the future of the papers”.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison (Picture: Andrew Milligan) | PA

She added: “There’s a decision to be made about future ones that will be forthcoming.”

When John Swinney became First Minister, he suggested he would take a less-divisive approach on independence and the constitution - leading to speculation the papers could now be binned.

Mr Swinney axed the ministerial job of minister for independence, in a move to show he was serious about calming the divisive debate on the constitution.

Scottish Conservative shadow constitution secretary, Meghan Gallacher, said: "You couldn’t mark Shona Robison’s brass neck with a blowtorch.

“It is astonishing that the SNP’s finance secretary cannot confirm that the axe will finally come down on her party’s independence papers, on the same day she has delivered £500 million worth of swingeing cuts to Scotland’s public services.

“They are a total waste of taxpayers’ money, yet the SNP are still wedded to pushing their independence obsession at every possible turn.”

Ms Gallacher added: "This sitting on the fence will anger people up and down Scotland who are sick of the SNP failing to focus on their real priorities.