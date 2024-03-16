SNP campaign conference: Humza Yousaf says making Scotland Tory-free is a 'prize worth fighting for'

First Minister Humza Yousaf at the SNP's campaign conference. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Humza Yousaf says making Scotland Tory-free is a “prize worth fighting for”.

Party members have been told the SNP must win the upcoming general election, as they gathered in Perth Concert Hall on Saturday for their ‘campaign conference’.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has ruled out an election on 2 May, but it will be coming before the year is out.

The SNP says they expect this election to be a straight fight between them and the Scottish Conservatives, saying this election is a chance to boot out the “spineless seven” Tory MPs for good.

In the 2019 general election six Scottish seats went to the Conservatives, and in 2023 Dr Lisa Cameron defected from the SNP to join the Conservatives, bringing the Tory contingent north of the border up to seven.

The latest polling suggests the SNP and Scottish Labour are neck-and-neck for becoming the largest party north of the border.

Mr Yousaf said: “This [Perth and Kinross-shire] is a constituency that underlines the story of this year’s election.

“A straight fight between the SNP and the Tories that I have no doubt the SNP is going to win.

“But the prize for Scotland isn’t just this constituency - we have the opportunity to ensure that Scotland is Tory-fre.

“Not a single Tory MP left in Scotland - that is a prize worth fighting for.”

His speech got huge cheers from the delegates in the audience, including when he reiterated his calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and when he said the SNP stands in solidarity with Diane Abbott.

The First Minister says the SNP Westminster group is ensuring the party is “on the right side of history” when it comes to the Israel-Hamas war.

Mr Yousaf said: “I am proud of Stephen Flynn and our MPs who have consistently been calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“They have been Westminster’s conscience at a time when that institution has completely and utterly lost its moral compass.

“The SNP has been unequivocal in speaking out for what is right.

“We have provided the moral leadership that Westminster has sorely lacked, and there should now be no doubt about what must happen - the killing of innocent civilians must stop, hostages must be freed, and the sale of weapons from the UK to Israel must end.”

His speech also touched on Diane Abbott MP, after Tory donor Frank Hester said she made him “hate all black women”, and said “I think she should be shot”.

Mr Yousaf said: “So desperate are the Tories, they are prepared to take money from a racist, misogynist who incites hatred against a trailblazing MP.

“We may be in different political parties but let us today show our solidarity with Diane Abbott against the hatred she has suffered.

“This is another sign of a desperate Tory party willing to indulge in dangerous culture wars because they have nothing else to offer.”

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy MSP said: "The chaotic and distracted SNP government is failing to deliver for ordinary people, while its leader has retreated to the nationalist base.