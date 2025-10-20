SNP calls for act of parliament to strip Prince Andrew of titles

The SNP Westminster leader has urged Labour to bring forward an Act of Parliament to strip both the Prince and Lord Mandelson of their titles.

There is “no justification” for the UK Government not changing the law to strip Prince Andrew of his title, Stephen Flynn has said.

Mr Flynn said he would “not sit silent” while the family of Virginia Giuffre and the British public are “angry and aghast”.

Prince Andrew departs Westminster Abbey, London, following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. | PA

It comes amid claims Prince Andrew had sought to obtain through his police protection staff the personal information of Ms Giuffre, who was trafficked by the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Lord Mandelson was sacked as US ambassador in September following revelations about his friendship with Epstein.

Mr Flynn said: “The family of Virginia Giuffre, whose life was destroyed, are angry and aghast.

“The public across these isles are angry and aghast and they both deserve to know that some MPs share their outrage.

“So I won’t sit silent. If an Act of Parliament is required to strip the likes of Peter Mandelson and Prince Andrew of their titles then there can be no justification from this Labour Government as to why that is not immediately happening.”

The Prince gave up his Duke of York title, knighthood and role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter on Friday.

But he still retains his dukedom. It is only an act of parliament which could remove this.

According to The Telegraph, King Charles forced his brother to give up his titles because of fears that the scandal will worsen due to an email sent to Mr Epstein.

Some Labour figures have also said that Prince Andrew should lose his dukedom.

This would need the backing of the UK Government because Labour has more than 400 of the 650 MPs.

On Sunday morning Energy Secretary Ed Milband said: “I think we’ll be guided by the Royal Family on this. I think the Royal Family have said that they didn’t want to take up parliamentary time with this.