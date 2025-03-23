Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNP ministers have been accused of doing “nothing like enough to tackle wasteful government spending” despite saving millions of pounds from closing public buildings.

The Scottish Government has saved more than £14 million in the past two years from shutting and reprofiling buildings - as part of £40m saved across the single Scottish estate of public-sector buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Government’s St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh | catuncia - stock.adobe.com

Since the beginning of 2023, SNP ministers have closed ten buildings - cutting running costs by £2.3m with the 10 per cent reduction in the Scottish Government’s building footprint.

In March last year, the Scottish Government closed a large part of its Atlantic Quay base in Glasgow, saving almost £1.4m a year, with staff relocated to another part of the complex.

In August 2023, Silvan House, the former home of Forestry Scotland, was shut, saving £441,000 a year. In the next financial year, starting in April, the Scottish Government aims to close four more buildings, which it is hoped will save around £500,000 a year in running costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Fraser, the Scottish Government’s, director general corporate, has told MSPs on Holyrood’s finance and public administration committee that “another £10m-worth of cashable savings and another £17m-worth of cost-avoiding savings” will likely be made over the next couple of years through “work on our own estate and closing buildings”.

Ms Fraser also revealed £37m has been saved in the space of one financial year in energy bills across Scotland’s public sector buildings. The Scottish Government attempts to save money by buying energy in tranches in advance of the period of consumption.

READ MORE: Hundreds of Scottish civil servants avoid paying higher income tax by living elsewhere

Scottish Labour finance spokesperson Michael Marra said “The SNP has presided over a culture of mismanagement and waste that has cost the public purse billions of pounds. While frontline services are stretched to breaking point, the SNP Government spares no expense on its own operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A Scottish Labour government will tackle waste across government and set up a Scottish Treasury to deliver better long-term planning and good value for taxpayers.”

Concerns have also been raised about the number of civil servants employed by the Scottish Government, with ministers previously pledging to reduce the numbers as part of their efficiency drive to save public funds.

Figures show that as of December last year, 8.932 permanent staff are employed by the Scottish Government - an increase of 175 from December 2023.

Craig Hoy

Scottish Conservative shadow finance and local government secretary Craig Hoy said: “The SNP are doing nothing like enough to tackle wasteful government spending, which is exposed by the rise in the number of civil servants, especially in the highest salary brackets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shutting offices that are no longer needed should be a no-brainer. But the savings they’re boasting about are a tiny drop in the ocean compared with the amount of taxpayers’ money being squandered.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government has reduced costs on its estate by over £14m since 2023.