Accountants Johnston Carmichael has worked with the party for more than a decade, but explained the decision was taken after a review of its client portfolio.
By law, the party has until 7 July to present their accounts to the Electoral Commission or face possible sanctions.
It follows a police investigation of the party's finances that saw a search of the home of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon's husband.
He was arrested on Wednesday and later released without charge.
A spokesperson for the SNP told the BBC the party was in the process of finding a replacement firm.
Earlier this week, the new First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf criticised how the party was run under Ms Sturgeon and pledged to carry out a full review of the party’s governance and transparency.
Mr Yousaf said he had not spoken to Mr Murrell or Ms Sturgeon, and had not been contacted by police himself. He said he did not expect to be questioned as he had never had any dealings around the party's finances.
The police presence in Glasgow ended with officers dismantling one of the screens outside the couple’s Uddingston home and carrying what looked like toolboxes and rolls of cable from the property.