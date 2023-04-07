The firm that audits the SNP finances has resigned amid the police search of Peter Murrell’s home.

Officers from Police Scotland leaving the home of former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Peter Murrell, in Uddingston, Glasgow, after he was "released without charge pending further investigation".

Accountants Johnston Carmichael has worked with the party for more than a decade, but explained the decision was taken after a review of its client portfolio.

By law, the party has until 7 July to present their accounts to the Electoral Commission or face possible sanctions.

It follows a police investigation of the party's finances that saw a search of the home of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon's husband.

He was arrested on Wednesday and later released without charge.

A spokesperson for the SNP told the BBC the party was in the process of finding a replacement firm.

Earlier this week, the new First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf criticised how the party was run under Ms Sturgeon and pledged to carry out a full review of the party’s governance and transparency.

Mr Yousaf said he had not spoken to Mr Murrell or Ms Sturgeon, and had not been contacted by police himself. He said he did not expect to be questioned as he had never had any dealings around the party's finances.