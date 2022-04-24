SNP attack Scottish Tory 'refusal' to appear on BBC amid Partygate criticism

Both Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, and Alister Jack, the Scotland Secretary, were asked by the BBC to appear on The Sunday Show.

However, neither were available and presenter Martin Geissler said it was “very difficult to get hold of any Conservatives” adding the minister and others were “all apparently otherwise engaged this weekend”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SNP’s depute Westminster leader, Kirsten Oswald, said: “The Scottish Conservatives refusal to appear on the Sunday Show to defend the Prime Minister tells you everything you need to know.

"Boris Johnson is a serial liar who has misled parliament, deceived voters and wilfully broken the law - and the Scottish Tories know that, which is why they’re in hiding.

"It is now incumbent upon Tory MPs to accept their responsibility to restore public trust by removing Boris Johnson from office - or face the very high price at the next election."

The Tories rejected the attack by the SNP, labelling it “plainly untrue”.

It comes as Downing Street is said to be braced for Boris Johnson to receive a second fixed-penalty notice (FPN) after police reportedly began issuing fines on Friday relating to a “bring your own bottle” drinks do in the No 10 garden on May 20 2020.

The Scottish Conservatives were attacked for not having anyone available to appear on the BBC's The Sunday Show.

No 10 said on Friday the Prime Minister had not been fined in relation to the BYOB gathering, but he has previously admitted attending the gathering, held during England’s first lockdown, for around 25 minutes.

Mr Johnson has insisted to MPs that he believed it was a work event to thank staff for their efforts during the pandemic.

The Metropolitan Police has already fined Mr Johnson, along with his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, for their part in a birthday bash for the Prime Minister held in June 2020 when Covid rules banned indoor gatherings.

Douglas Ross called for the Prime Minister to resign over Partygate before u-turning following the invasion of Ukraine.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “It is plainly untrue that the Scottish Conservatives are ‘in hiding’. Douglas Ross has given several interviews on this, including with the BBC, and our position has not changed.

“While we understand and share the public anger over what went on in Downing Street during lockdown, the ongoing instability caused by Russia’s appalling invasion of Ukraine makes it the wrong time to be considering a change of Prime Minister.”

Want to hear more from The Scotsman's politics team? Check out the latest episode of our political podcast, The Steamie.